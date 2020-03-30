Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market 2027: Healthcare Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Forecast

Global Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market: Overview

Ultrasound devices enable physicians to generate images of internal organs of a patient’s body to diagnose an ailment. These devices also help surgeons to guide the movement of surgical instruments during a surgery. Handheld ultrasound devices are smaller than cart-based ultrasound devices and hence, these move conveniently from one place to another during complex medical procedures such as abdominal and heart surgeries.

These enable imaging in point-of-care settings for patients suffering from traumatic injury or abdominal pain caused by gallbladder blockage or gallstone. Ultrasound devices provide immediate imaging as these can be taken to the patients instead taking them to the ultrasound room, which reduces the total time taken for imaging. Moreover, handheld ultrasound devices feature crystal-to-patient technology that allows better penetration of ultrasound waves and produces a clear and sharp echo that results in precise images.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/handheld-ultrasound-devices-market.html

Global Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Trends

The global handheld ultrasound devices market is driven by the rise in prevalence of ailments such as cancer, endocrine, gastrointestinal, neurological disorders, and heart diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) accounts for 9.4 million deaths globally each year. The number is likely to increase to 23.3 million by 2030. Hence, demand for handheld ultrasound devices for diagnosing various CVDs is increasing, as it provides superior quality of images.

Rise in the number of patients suffering from pulmonary artery related disorders is expected propel the demand for handheld ultrasound devices. According to WHO, around 8.3 million people succumb to cancer each year, with 70% new cancer cases expected to be reported over the next 20 years. Each type of cancer requires a unique treatment. Hence, increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for cancer diagnosis are expected to fuel the handheld ultrasound devices market during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64820

Additionally, technological advancements in health care is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population is projected to boost the global market during the forecast period. Surge in the population suffering from tuberculosis is likely to propel the demand for handheld ultrasound devices, as these are extensively employed in low and middle income countries such as India, and China. However, lack of awareness about handheld ultrasound devices, high cost of these devices, and limited availability are expected to restrain the global handheld ultrasound devices market in the next few years. Government funding in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market: Segmentation

The global handheld ultrasound devices market can be segmented in terms of technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into 2D handheld ultrasound scanners and 3D handheld ultrasound scanners. In terms of application, the handheld ultrasound devices market can be segregated into oncology, neurology, cardiology, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=64820

Global Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global handheld ultrasound devices market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the presence of a well-developed health care system. Europe constituted a large share of global market in 2018. Asia Pacific accounted for a large share of the global market in 2018 due to technological advancements in health care, rise in population, increase in geriatric population, and surge in the number of ultrasound diagnostic procedures performed every year, especially in China and India.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global handheld ultrasound devices market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Samsung Group, Philips Healthcare, Clarius Mobile Health, Fujifilm SonoSite, Inc., Signostics Limited, Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd, Teratech Corporation, and Healcerion Co., Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com