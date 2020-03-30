Heat Reflective Paints and Coatings Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2022

Summary:

Heat reflective polymers are paints & coatings that can withstand high temperature environment when applied both to external and internal surfaces. These paints are usually applied on buildings as external paints to decrease the heat load from solar irradiation. Heat reflective paints & coatings have been available in the market since a long time, but nowadays the application of such paints hasincreased in the market. These types of paints are used in residential & commercial infrastructure and industrial applications to give substantial cost savings through reduced energy use for temperature control. The main application of such paints & coatings are to reflect the heat component of sunlight. Such lights lead to a decrease in exterior surface temperature and accordingly the heat load on the buildings and pipework. These paints employ silica/ceramic microspheres to provide high reflect infra-red radiation. Due to higher reflective value, these types of paints are widely used in coating the exterior of storage tanks in the oil industry so that it should be protected from excessive temperatures.

The automotive sector is one of the major contributors toward the heat reflective paints & coatings market. The high growth in economies and the increasing per capita income among consumers in the developing countries are increasing the demand for automobiles. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for heat reflective paints & coatings in this area. This trend is expected to continue in the automotive sector, thus leading the market during the forecast period. In the emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, industrial infrastructure & equipment market is growing, which is expected to impact the heat reflective paints & coating market positively. Further, the use of heat reflective paints & coatings is increasing in building & construction, industrial, consumer goods, and oil & gas industries.

Browse Sample of Full report @

Asia Pacific is the largest heat reflective paints & coatings market globally due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and large domestic demand from various end-user industries. The growth of automotive & logistics industries is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, helping the growth of the heat reflective paints & coatings market. North America is expected to remain the key region in the market with major contribution coming from the US. Some of the prominent companies operating in the heat reflective paints & coatings market are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Sherwin Williams Company (US), BASF SF, RPM International, and Dow Chemical.

By Types:

• Solvent-based Paints & Coatings

• Water-based Paints & Coatings

• Others

End-users:

• Residential & Commercial Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Industrial Infrastructure & Equipment

• Others

Browse Report with Table of contents @

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts