Hernia Mesh Devices Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size And Segment Forecasts 2018-2026

Hernia is one of the common conditions affecting a large percentage of population across the world. It causes chronic pain. Hernia is a condition often characterized by protrusions of organs, primarily intestines, via a weakened section of the abdominal wall. If left untreated, hernia results in widening of the split in the muscles, thereby pushing tissues or organs through the opening or weakened muscles along with the formation of a sac-like structure. The weakening of abdominal wall can take place at birth or during the lifetime of a person.

Hernia can be diagnosed with the help of a physical examination and clinical laboratory tests. Physical examination entails thorough scrutiny of the physical area of the bulge or lump, while clinical laboratory tests such as blood tests, urinalysis, and imaging platforms are conducted especially in the case of cardiac patients. Different types of meshes are used for hernia repair depending upon composition, material used, and other physical properties such as tensile strength, weight, stiffness, and elasticity.

The global hernia mesh devices market has been segmented based on type of hernia, material, type of mesh, and end-user. In terms of type of hernia, the market has been segmented into inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, hiatal hernia, and incisional hernia. The inguinal hernia segment dominated the global hernia mesh devices market in 2017, driven by the increase in incidence of inguinal hernias owing to changing lifestyles, especially in developed countries. Based on material, the market has been divided into polyester, polypropylene, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). In terms of type of mesh, the market has been bifurcated into synthetic and biological.

The synthetic mesh segment dominated the global hernia mesh devices market in 2017, led by the increase in demand for synthetic meshes, technological advances in meshes, and introduction of new products in the market. However, reports of surgical complications during the use of synthetic meshes along with mesh rejection resulting into reoccurrence of the condition are estimated to hamper the synthetic mesh segment during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of biological mesh, due to lower complications, and reduced mesh rejections are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hernia mesh devices market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global hernia mesh devices market during the forecast period owing to the increase in adoption of new techniques, provision of better health care facilities, and ease of access to hospitals. However, rise in emergency treatments related to hernia, especially in the developed countries, is expected to drive the ambulatory surgery centers segment during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global hernia mesh devices market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for significant share of the global market in 2017 owing to the extensive research and technological advancements in the region. Increase in surgical procedures and improvement in reimbursement scenario are also likely to propel the hernia mesh devices market in the region. Favorable reimbursement policies, regulatory framework focused on patient safety, and high treatment efficacy standards are estimated to augment the market in North America.

Europe also accounted for key share of the global hernia mesh devices market in 2017 due to the presence of enhanced health care processes and increase in hernia surgery procedures in the region. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the hernia mesh devices market in Europe. Improvement in health care infrastructure and increase in patient awareness about hernia treatment options are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Growth in medical tourism in Asia Pacific is also projected to boost the market. Countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil offer lucrative opportunities to the hernia mesh devices market due to the developing medical structure and high disposable income of people.

Key companies operating in the global hernia mesh devices market are Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These players have adopted product development strategies such as approvals, product launches, and clinical trials in order to increase their market share.

