Hexafluoroethane (C2F6: 76-16-4) Market Strategic Recommendations, Business Plans 2019-2025

Hexafluoroethane finds key applications as a versatile etchant in the manufacture of semiconductors.

Etching of metal silicides and metal oxides in place of metal substrates is a key application of hexafluoroethane for semiconductors. With ceaseless demand of electronics, which require large number of semiconductors, hexafluoroethane indirectly witness demand.

Besides this, hexafluoroethane in combination with trifluoromethane is used in refrigerants. This is another key application of hexafluoroethane serving as an insulating gas.

Hexafluoroethane aids environment preservation too. Bearing high energy C-F bonds structurally, hexafluoroethane is extremely inert thus making mark as an extremely stable greenhouse gas. This is endorsed by its atmospheric lifetime of 10,000 years and global warming potential of 9200, numerically.

Hexafluoroethaneis afluorocarboncounterpart to thehydrocarbonethane. It is a non-flammable gas negligibly soluble inwaterand slightly soluble inalcohol.

