Hunting Facemask Market Analysis up to Segments and Key Trends by 2019-2027

A mask is usually worn on the face and is typically used for disguise, protection, or entertainment. Masks are largely used in theater, sports, hunting, and wars. In ancient times, there was an old practice of using masks during ceremonies or rituals. In theater, masks are used for powerful expressions. Moreover, ritual facemasks are believed to be auspicious and hence, they are used widely across different traditions. Recently, hunting facemasks have become very popular. It is very important for hunting facemasks to have camouflage properties. These facemasks were invented by British soldiers to protect themselves from severe climatic conditions. Hunting facemasks is one of the important hunting accessories.

The material of hunting facemasks should be breathable enough. The micro mesh shell helps get rid of bugs and hunting facemasks made of this material are most comfortable in hot climates. The material of hunting facemasks should not make much noise so that animals are not scared. A few hunting facemasks offer protection from ultraviolet rays. Hunting facemasks are designed in such a way that the vision is clear enough and not blocked. Hunting facemasks are stretchable enough and they offer protection from cold climates. These facemasks are usually of standard size, which can be comfortably stretched to fit most sizes of heads. Also, the mesh around the ears provides good hearing. A few hunting facemasks offer wind resistance and thus, they provide complete protection under extreme climatic conditions. Apart from hunting, these facemasks can be used for skiing, skating, and hiking. Hunting facemasks incorporated with scent-controlling or blocking feature witness high demand. Manufacturers are investing in the production of innovative, high-quality, ultra-lightweight hunting facemasks.

Overall economic growth has led to rise in the disposable income. This allows people to spend more on their hobbies such as hunting. This leads to increase in the use of hunting accessories, such as hunting facemasks, across the globe.

The hunting facemask market can be segmented in terms of material, color, weight, distribution channel, and region. Based on material, the hunting facemask market can be divided into polyester, fleece, and spandex. The polyester fabric of hunting facemasks helps keep sweat away while hunting. Hunting facemasks made of a combination of two or more materials are also available. In terms of color, the hunting facemask market can be segregated into real tree, leafy, extra real tree, multicolor, and others. Based on weight, the hunting facemask market can be divided into 0.05 pound, 0.1 pound, and 1 pound.

In terms of distribution channel, the hunting facemask market can be categorized into online and offline. The online segment can be sub-segmented into e-commerce portals and company-owned portals. The offline segment can be sub-classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and others. In terms of region, the global hunting facemask market can be segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany), South America (Brazil), and Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa).

Major players operating in the global hunting facemask market include QuikCamo, NORTH MOUNTAIN GEAR, Ergodyne, Under Armour Inc., and Primos Hunting. Major global vendors are expanding their business units and investing heavily in the development of innovative products.

