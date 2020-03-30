Hybrid Composites Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Hybrid Composites Market: Overview

Hybrid composites are composite materials produced using a blend of at least two sorts of fortifying strands. Glass-carbon epoxy and carbon-aramid epoxy are the two regularly utilized sorts of hybrid composites. Hybrid composites have high quality and effect obstruction. They have longitudinal just as sidelong mechanical quality. Hybrid composites ssare utilized in applications where a mix of properties offered by various fortifying strands is required. Five kinds of hybrid composites are accessible in the market: arrived at the midpoint of, interlaminar, intralaminar, separate fortifying components, and super hybrids. Fiber fillers are utilized to upgrade sway quality, pressure quality, dampness opposition, and weakness quality of parts made structure plastics. They likewise help diminish the cost of the structure without trading off upon its quality and quality.

Hybrid Composites Market: Key Segments

The global hybrid composites market can be segmented based on fiber type, resin, and end-use industry. In terms of fiber type, the market can be classified into carbon/glass, carbon/aramid, metal/plastic, wood/plastic, HMPP/carbon, UHMWPE/carbon, and others. Carbon/glass is estimated to be the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. In terms of resin, the hybrid composites market can be bifurcated into thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoplastics segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the market can be divided into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, building & construction, wind energy, marine, sporting goods, and others. Building & construction and wind energy are anticipated to be the rapidly growing segments of the global hybrid composites market during the forecast period.

Hybrid Composites Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global hybrid composites market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global hybrid composites market. The hybrid composites market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to a general growth in end-user industries that utilize hybrid composites in the region. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea are estimated to propel the demand for hybrid composites in the region. North America is also a key consumer of hybrid composites in the world. Europe is also a significant consumer of hybrid composites. Latin America and Middle East & Africa offer lucrative opportunities for the hybrid composites market. The hybrid composites market in Middle East & Africa is majorly driven by the expansion in the oil & gas industry and the downstream processing industry in the region.

Hybrid Composites Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the hybrid composites market include Royal DSM (the Netherlands), SGL Group – The Carbon Company (Germany), Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (the U.S.), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), Exel Group World Wide (Finland), Solvay SA (Belgium), PlastiComp, Inc. (the U.S.), Innegra Technologies, LLC (the U.S.), and Quantum Composites (the U.S.).