Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment Market to Expand at a High CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026

The global Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment Market is driven by the rise in prevalence of vitiligo. Growth of the market is attributed to increase in awareness about hypopigmentation disorders and rich product pipeline.

Hypopigmentation is characterized by patches of skin that are lighter than the overall skin tone. The absence of normal amount of melanin (chemical that gives skin its color) caused by disease, injury, burns, or other trauma could lead to hypopigmentation. Hypopigmentation disorders include vitiligo and albinism. Treatments of this disease include topical drugs, laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and others (phototherapy, etc.).

Rise in prevalence of acute hypopigmentation disorders such as vitiligo and albinism is anticipated to increase demand for therapeutics, which in turn is expected to drive the global hypopigmentation disorder treatment market. According to the Global Vitiligo Foundation, currently, 70 million people across the world have vitiligo. Moreover, increase in health care expenditure and rise in the number of clinical trials are expected to propel the global hypopigmentation disorder treatment market.

The global hypopigmentation disorder treatment market has been segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the global market has been classified into topical drugs, laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and others (phototherapy, etc.). The topical drugs segment accounted for major share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in the number of patients with hypopigmentation disorders visiting dermatologists and topical drugs being prescribed to these patients. Based on disease indication, the global hypopigmentation disorder treatment market has been categorized into vitiligo, albinism, and others. The vitiligo segment dominated the global market in 2017 due to rise in the number of patients undergoing treatment for vitiligo.

In terms of end-user, the global hypopigmentation disorder treatment market has been divided into hospitals, aesthetic clinics & dermatology centers, and others. The aesthetic clinics & dermatology centers segment dominated the global market in 2017. The trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Factors driving the segment are increase in the number of trained physicians who can perform cosmetic procedures to treat pigmentation disorders and rise in the number of patients with skin pigmentation.

Major players operating in the global hypopigmentation disorder treatment market include Allergan, SkinCeuticals, Pierre Fabre, Episciences, Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC (Obagi Medical), and Alvogen. These companies have adopted the strategy of acquisition and collaboration to strengthen their positions in the global market.