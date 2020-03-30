IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market to grow 9.8% CAGR in Forecast Period 2018 to 2025

IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Product Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market size was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 43.3% share of the global market, followed by Europe.

IE4 motors are utilized for applications such as pumps, conveyers, compressors, and others. IE4 motor is a part of efficiency class motors, which is developed according to the guidelines given by the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC) for direct online operation. The enforcement of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities related to the efficiency standards is driving the growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market. Moreover, surge in adoption of automation process in automotive and material handling sectors is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. In addition, Asia-Pacific exhibited the highest growth in the market in 2017, owing to strong economic growth in the region and development of rhea industrial sector.

The parts and components of IE4 motors are mostly made up of aluminum, copper, and steel. Competitors have increased the use of mass and cross-section of copper to enhance the energy efficiency. 20-200kW and more than 200kW are the two most popular IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors, owing to their high operating rate and enhanced energy efficiency.

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and is expected to continue this trend during the coming years. This is attributed to increase in demand for energy efficient-systems in the automotive and machinery industries. In addition, development of the oil & gas and compressor industries particularly in emerging markets fuels the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market growth. Furthermore, deployment of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors curb prevention of CO2 emission, aid in energy saving, and reduce operating costs, which fuel their adoption across the globe. However, increase in adoption of IE2 motors by end users due to their low operating costs hamper the growth of the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market. On the contrary, rise in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles in developing countries and availability of low-cost & efficient manufacturing particularly in the Asia-Pacific region provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The 20-200kW segment secured the highest share of about 60.4% in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In terms of application, air compressors and vacuum pumps is expected to account for the highest market share in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is a pioneer in the market, owing to the expansion of automobile sector in the region. Therefore, IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market share is highest among the Asia-Pacific countries. Asia-Pacific secured the highest market share in 2017, owing to growth in automotive sector particularly in developing nations. In addition, increase in demand for IE4 motors from small-scale food & beverage industries is expected to boost the Asia-Pacific market growth. North America and Europe are expected to register significant growth during the forecasted period.

Key Findings Of The Ie4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market:

In 2017, the air compressors and vacuum pumps segment dominated the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The 20-200kW segment is expected to be the largest customers for the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market players globally.

ominant regions in the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market and is expected to witness a high growth rate of around 10.3% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected as one of the most d

The major players operating in the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors industry include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.9. IE2, IE3 USERS REPLACEMENT MARKET

3.10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

