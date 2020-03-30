Immunoglobulins Market is Expected to Reach a Value of About US$ 20,757 Mn by the End of 2026

The global Immunoglobulins Market is expected to reach a market value of about US$ 20,757 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of diseases related to neurology, immunology, hematology, and other deficiencies, rising geriatric population across the globe, leading to diseases, adoption, and awareness of effective immunoglobulins products, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rich product pipeline are expected to boost the global immunoglobulins market during the forecast period. Surge in investments by key players through collaborations, mergers, and acquisition are expected to propel the global immunoglobulins market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatments and severe side-effects associated with infusions are expected to hamper the immunoglobulins market. Niche rare disease segment with limited product availability is likely to fuel the market.

The global immunoglobulins market has been segmented based on applications, route of administration, and end-user. In terms of applications, the global market has been classified into neurology, immunology, hematology, and others. The neurology segment dominates the global immunoglobulins market, in terms of value, owing to its indication prevalence. This immunology segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to higher prevalence of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), primary immunodeficiency, and other indications.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52353

Based on route of administration, the global immunoglobulins market has been divided into intravenous, subcutaneous, and intramuscular. The intravenous segment held a major share of the market in 2017. It is expected to maintain its leading position, in terms of market share, during the forecast period owing to its rapid onset of action. However, benefits of subcutaneous over intravenous are presently slowly adaptable in the market and hence, the subcutaneous segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global immunoglobulins market has been segregated into hospital, clinic, and homecare. The hospital segment held a major share of the market in 2017, followed by clinic and homecare segments, owing to the acceptance of advanced treatment requiring hospitalization. The homecare segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to easy administration of infusions at home, supporting personal care, as well as it saves the cost of treatment. In developing countries, the medical care isn’t funded completely by the government; hence, the rising adoption of homecare is advantageous to patients. Preference of subcutaneous products is also driving the homecare segment.

In terms of geography, the global immunoglobulins market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global immunoglobulins market owing to major acceptance of intravenous infusions, increasing plasma yield, healthcare investments by the government, and presence of major players in the region. According to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), there are more than 5 million undiagnosed cases in the U.S., which in turn is driving innovative therapeutic treatments and huge investments. Rising incidence of neurological, autoimmune disorders is boosting the demand for effective treatment, which in turn is a major factor driving the market in North America.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52353

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to improving health care infrastructure, rising investments in research and development, increasing disposable income, awareness about IVIG infusions in countries, such as China and India, and increasing acceptance of SCIG infusions in the region. IVIG accounts for a prominent share of the plasma market in China. Furthermore, the prevalence of CIDP, ITP diseases is anticipated to further boost the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Major players operating in the global immunoglobulins market include Shire, CSL Behring, Kedrion Biopharma Inc, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, Biotest AG, Sanquin, and LFB SA. Key players are focusing on geographic expansion through acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their footprint in the global immunoglobulins market. Furthermore, companies are investing in pipeline products for building strong product portfolio.