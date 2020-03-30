Industrial Exhaust Blowers Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2027

Industrial blowers are mechanical machines or electro-mechanical machines used to stimulate gas flow through process stacks, hardware chassis, and ducting. Exhaust blowers are majorly used to exhaust noxious fumes and contaminated hot air away from a process to allow machine operators to breathe cleaner air. An industrial exhaust blower is a centrifugal type blower which consists of a housing that features a blower wheel. The configuration of the wheel and the housing scroll enables a blower to create powerful pressures compared to a typical axial ventilation fan.

The benefits of industrial exhaust blowers in an industrial setting are wide-ranging and extensive. New models of industrial exhaust blowers offer enhanced digital technology that help exhaust function, air cleaning, and other key features of blowers. As technology is advancing, new developed blowers are capable of generating high airflow rates at low pressure. The capability of industrial exhaust blowers to supply fresh air or repel contaminated air, along with their reduced costs and high energy efficiency are some of the key properties that are likely to drive the industrial exhaust blowers market during the forecast period.

Industrial Exhaust Blowers Market – Competitive Landscape

Colfax Corporation

Incorporated in 1995, Colfax Corporation is located in Maryland, the U.S. The company operates as a diversified technology through fabrication technology and gas handling segments. The air and gas handling segment manufactures, designs, installs, and maintains blowers, heavy-duty fans, compressors, and rotary heat exchangers. The company sells its air and gas handling products under its subsidiary Howden group.

Boldrocchi

Founded in 1909 as a fan company, Boldrocchi is a manufacturer of fans, blowers, compressors, heat exchangers & coolers, gas turbine systems, heavy duty process dampers, etc. The company has 11 branches and sales offices located worldwide. It has four workshops with manufacturing and testing facilities. The company also provides customized solutions for industrial clients.

punker GmbH

Incorporated in 1954, punker GmbH is located in Eckernforde, Germany. The company manufactures and markets blowers and fan wheels. It offers forward blowers, curved impellers, backward curved impellers, cross flow fan kits, cross flow wheels, inlet cones, and special impellers. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries, heating and burner technology, home appliance, agricultural, food, and railroad applications.

IBI

Founded in 1978, IBI is based in Midwestern, U.S. The company manufacturers, engineers, and tests industrial blowers. It provides fluid flow, finite element, 3D modeling, gas tight and high temperature fans, and high pressure blowers. IBI serves power generation, petrochemical, paper & pulp, refinery, pharmaceutical, pollution control, and steel processing industries.

Aerzen Machines India Pvt. Ltd.

Aerzen Machines India Pvt. Ltd. manufactures blowers, turbo blowers, gas meters, compressors, delta hybrids, and rotary lobe compressors. The company provides solutions for chemical- and process technology, maritime industry, compressed-air technology, water and wastewater treatment, process gas technology, biogas/biomethane, pneumatic transport for bulk material handling, and vacuum technology.

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial exhaust blowers market include Greenheck, Cincinnati Fan, Loren Cook Company, Tri-Mer Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Aerovent, and ebm-papst.

Industrial Exhaust Blowers Market – Dynamics

Strong demand from growing industrial sector worldwide expected to propel the global industrial exhaust blowers market

Strong demand for industrial exhaust blowers across cement plants, power stations, steel plants, chemical, mining, pulp & paper, food, and textile industries is projected to boost the growth of the industrial exhaust blowers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for industrial exhaust blowers from mining and power industries in North America and Europe is likely to act as a major contributor to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has triggered the construction industry in Asia Pacific, which is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial exhaust blowers in cement and steel plants in the region.

High production and maintenance cost of industrial exhaust blowers a major restraint expected to hinder market growth

High production and maintenance cost is projected to hinder the industry size during the forecast period. Based on the specific customized requirement, high product cost is attributed to its ability to achieve the desired pressure. However, manufacturers are making substantial investment in research and development to develop low noise and cost-effective products which can optimize the overall production.