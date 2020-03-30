IoT Device Management Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Regional Markets, Technology, Types and Applications

Global IoT Device Management Market: Snapshot

IoT device management comprises of multiple operating systems and several varieties of communication methods and protocols targeted at conducting smooth functioning of smart devices. The service of IoT device management has become vital for the business sector in recent years due to the rising use of remote operation in a number of industries and the subsequent need to manage the operation of the devices.

The global IoT device management market is expected to exhibit a robust 31.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Among the various deployment types, public cloud accounted for the major share in 2016 in the IoT device management market. The prominence could be attributed to the extensive uptake among enterprises and consumers in the end-use industries. Moreover, the attractiveness of IoT device management for public clouds hinges on their cost-effectiveness.

Regionally, North America led the global IoT device management market by holding the dominant share in 2016. The growth is driven by substantially rising uptake of smart industrial and automation technology in manufacturing and healthcare applications. However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge with the most attractive CAGR over 2017–2025.

Ever rising Numbers of IoT Devices in Industrial Applications drives Demand

The staggering rise in numbers of IoT devices in numerous industrial sectors, coupled with growing complexity of IoT security, is a key factor on which the evolution of the IoT device management market has pivoted on. Rapid strides in industrial IoT verticals of Industry 4.0. have increasingly bolstered the uptake in recent years. The IoT device management market is propelled by rapidly rising uptake of IoT-enabled technologies and devices.

In emerging markets, the adoption has benefitted from the presence of substantial numbers of IoT device management distributors. Some of the key functions are configuration and associations, monitoring and diagnostics of connected devices, software updates and maintenance, and provisioning and enrolment.

For More Industry Insight, Download Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27224

Rising Deployment of IoT devices in Consumer Markets underpins Enormous Potential in Market

Rapidly rising deployment of IoT devices in consumer markets has been offering attractive strides to the expansion of the IoT device management market. An unprecedented growth has come from the growing deployment of IoT devices in smart home technologies, especially among consumers in developing and developed nations. Moreover, the IoT device management market has been witnessing profound prospect in the growing relevance of data analytics in shedding light on consumer choices. The growing popularity of edge computing and artificial intelligence is opening vast prospects in the market.

The global IoT device management market is segmented based on:

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Others

Application

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Home

Smart Utilities

Smart Retail

Connected Health

Smart Transportation

Others

Solution

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Network Bandwidth Management

Others

Geography