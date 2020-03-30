Lanolin Market – Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast Upto 2018 – 2028

Delivers a comprehensive breakdown of the global lanolin market, in its report titled ‘Lanolin Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028’. The prime objective of this report is to convey complete analysis and comprehensions affecting the lanolin market. To estimate the market value of lanolin, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year, and market values have been evaluated keeping in mind the trends, driving factors, and important developments by key market participants. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for lanolin has been derived for the period of 2018 to 2028.

Lanolin is also known as wool grease or wool wax. It is a type of wax secreted by the sebaceous glands of sheep. Commercially-used lanolin is obtained from domestic sheep breeds that are raised specially for their wool. High purity grade of lanolin is composed primarily of long chain waxy esters, lanolin alcohol, lanolin acids, and lanolin hydrocarbons. Lanolin and its derivatives find application in personal care, pharmaceuticals, leather & textile care, lubricants, and other industrial applications.

This global lanolin market report contains more than 20 sections that describe market numbers in terms of volume in tons and value in US$ Mn, at the regional and global levels. The first section of the global lanolin market report covers an executive summary that elaborates on the trends being witnessed in the market, from the demand side as well as supply side. The subsequent section covers the global lanolin market introduction, including the market definitions of the segments considered, market taxonomy by grade, product type, application, and region, and other information significant to the market.

In the following section of the global lanolin market report, we have included market viewpoints, including macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, Porter’s analysis, and value chain analysis, along with a list of distributors, manufacturers, and end users. The next section of the global lanolin market report comprises the global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The fifth section of the global lanolin market report includes qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of the lanolin market by every segment of the market.

The lanolin market report emphasizes on evaluating the market opportunities, and getting a comprehensive understanding of the lanolin market. The lanolin market report particularizes on the regional analysis, market dynamics, market structure, and competition landscape of the lanolin market for the next ten years, i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the lanolin market report includes qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc. The report on the global lanolin market includes some of the major players in the lanolin market, such as Croda International plc., Elementis Specialties, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Maypro Industries, NK Ingredients Pte Ltd., and Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd., among others.

Research Methodology

The preliminary stage of the research analysis includes product mapping pertaining to the companies involved in the lanolin market, which is necessary for understanding the market scenario. Further, the application areas of different products were determined through primary and secondary research. Stages of research involved the counter-validation of data collected the by top-down and bottom-up approach. To analyze the market trends and opportunities for lanolin manufacturers, the global lanolin market has been segmented on the basis of grade, product type, application, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, FAO & IWTO sources, Trade Map sources, by wool production activities, etc. The collected data was validated through primary research techniques that involved manufacturers, distributors, end-user procurement agencies, and regional representatives.

For the final analysis of market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of lanolin.

