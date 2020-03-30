Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Insights, Size, Opportunities and Forecast By 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Medical Imaging Information Systems Market 2019 New Innovations Research and Growth Factor Till 2025”.

A medical imaging information system is a software used for the management of medical imagery and associated data.

This system is particularly useful for tracking radiology imaging orders and billing information. In addition, medical imaging can also be used in conjunction with PACS and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNAs) to manage image archives, billing, and record-keeping.

The exponential rise in data and information from healthcare sector has led to creation of many complexities, leading to the emergence of novel information systems in the healthcare infrastructure to streamline workflow and enhance the quality of service delivered. The aforementioned factors have led to the growth of medical imaging information system market.

However, dearth of skilled professionals is a major restraint for this market.

Moreover, exponential growth from modalities has compelled the competitors for continuous update and product innovation, creating lucrative opportunities for key market players.

In 2018, the global Medical Imaging Information Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Esaote

Fonar Corp

Fujifilm Corp

Fujifilm Sonosite

Ge Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corp

Hologic

Mindray Medical International

Neusoft Medical Systems

Paramed Medical Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated RIS/PACS

Hospital Information Systems

Specialty Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Imaging Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Imaging Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

