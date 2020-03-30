Methane Hydrates Market Size 2019: Key Players Analysis, Growth, Business Opportunity, Demand & Supply and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Methane Hydrate Extraction Market by Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2025,”the methane hydrate extraction market is projected to reach 66,901.8 thousand cubic meters by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2025.

Methane hydrate is known as gas hydrate, methane clathrate, and fiery gas. It is found in the soft seabed of continental margins across the globe under the water depth of 300 to 3000 meter. The greatest deposits of methane hydrate are found below 500 meter near seabed. Methane hydrates are formed naturally, with the combination of water and methane gas at a high pressure and low temperature.

Methane hydrate is on the verge of getting commercialized and it is expected to get commercialized after 2020. It is considered as a future source of energy, therefore, countries such as China, India, Japan, and the U.S. focus on mining this product. As of now, China and Japan have successfully extracted methane hydrate due to significant investment in the extraction tests and consistent efforts to extract methane hydrate. Factors such as greater availability of methane hydrate and resulting efforts by various countries to extract methane gas, rise in investment to support methane hydrate tests, and high potential to extract natural gas from minimal methane hydrate ice cubes foster the growth of this market. On the other hand, life threatening risks associated with the extraction of methane hydrate are expected to restrain the overall market growth over the coming years. Several countries are addressing the energy potential associated with methane hydrate and are planning to conduct extraction test. Hence, growth in awareness regarding the benefits and potential of methane hydrate are expected to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on the country, methane hydrate extraction market is segmented into China, India, Japan, Russia, the U.S., and Canada. China is the pioneering country that successfully extracted the methane hydrate from seabed in South China Sea in 2017. The country has conducted second test in July 2017 and again extracted relatively greater amount of methane hydrate. This country has been working for more than 20 years to extract methane hydrate with the help of support from their government and succeeded in 2017 due to technological capabilities. As per the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People’s Republic of China, the country is developing specialty drilling vessel platform that undertakes smooth extraction operation of methane hydrates and thus helps in faster production.

Apart from China, Japan is the second country that registered successful extraction in 2017. The overall energy requirements in Japan are met by imports, hence, extraction of methane hydrate in this country is considered to be one of their biggest achievements, as they can meet their energy requirements, post commercialization. Earlier, Japan collaborated with Canada to conduct extraction test; however, in 2012, Canada has withdrawn its participation, owing to the risks involved. Further, Japan started their own extraction activities, and have succeeded in 2013. Strong technological status of Japan is expected to drive the growth of the methane hydrate extraction market over the coming years.

U.S. confirms the availability of methane hydrate in earlier 2019 and is planning to conduct extraction tests by 2020 with the vision to commercialize after 2020. As per USGS mineral estimates, the U.S. has methane hydrates reserves of more than 260 trillion cubic meter. Considering this, the U.S. is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to robust R&D activities.

Key Findings of the Methane Hydrate Extraction Market:

China dominated the methane hydrate extraction market in 2017 with the highest market share

Canada is anticipated to dominate the methane hydrate extraction market by the end of 2025, owing to the higher availability of resources

U.S. is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period due to robust technological capabilities

The key players profiled in this report include Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger, BP p.l.c., ConocoPhilips, EQUINOR ASA, PetroChina, JAPEX, INPEX, ONGC, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the methane hydrate extraction market

3.2.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3. Market evolution

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Market pain point analysis

3.6. Race analysis

3.7. Case studies

3.7.1. Case Study 01

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Abundance of methane hydrate across the globe and high potential associated with it

3.8.1.2. Increasing methane hydrate extraction activities

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. Life threatening risk and challenges associated with methane hydrate drilling activities

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Government support to discover hydrate reserves and commercialize methane hydrate

CHAPTER 4: METHANE HYDRATE EXTRACTION MARKET, BY COUNTRY

4.1. Overview

4.2. U.S.

4.2.1. U.S. Methane hydrate extraction market (2021-2025)

4.2.2. Estimated methane hydrates reserves in the U.S.

4.2.3. Future plans

4.3. Canada

4.3.1. Canada Methane hydrate extraction market (2021-2025)

4.3.2. Estimated methane hydrates reserves in Canada

4.3.3. Future plans

4.4. Japan

4.4.1. Japan Methane hydrate extraction market (2021-2025)

4.4.2. Estimated methane hydrates reserves in Japan

4.4.3. Future plans

4.5. China

4.5.1. China Methane hydrate extraction market (2021-2025)

4.5.2. Estimated methane hydrates reserves in China

4.5.3. Future plans

4.6. India

4.6.1. India Methane hydrate extraction market (2021-2025)

4.6.2. Estimated methane hydrates reserves in India

4.6.3. Future plans

4.7. Russia

4.7.1. Russia Methane hydrate extraction market (2021-2025)

4.7.2. Estimated methane hydrates reserves in Russia

4.7.3. Future plans

CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

5.1.1. Company overview

5.1.2. Company snapshot

5.1.3. Operating business segments

5.1.4. Product portfolio

5.1.5. Business performance

5.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.2. Schlumberger Limited

5.2.1. Company overview

5.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.3. Operating business segments

5.2.4. Product portfolio

5.2.5. Business performance

5.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.3. BP p.l.c.

5.3.1. Company overview

5.3.2. Company snapshot

5.3.3. Operating business segments

5.3.4. Product portfolio

5.3.5. Business performance

5.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.4. ConocoPhillips

5.4.1. Company overview

5.4.2. Company snapshot

5.4.3. Operating business segments

5.4.4. Product portfolio

5.4.5. Business performance

5.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.5. EQUINOR ASA

5.5.1. Company overview

5.5.2. Company snapshot

5.5.3. Operating business segments

5.5.4. Product portfolio

5.5.5. Business performance

5.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.6. PetroChina Company Limited

5.6.1. Company overview

5.6.2. Company snapshot

5.6.3. Operating business segments

5.6.4. Product portfolio

5.6.5. Business performance

5.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.7. Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.

5.7.1. Company overview

5.7.2. Company snapshot

5.7.3. Operating business segments

5.7.4. Product portfolio

5.7.5. Business performance

5.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.8. INPEX Corporation

5.8.1. Company overview

5.8.2. Company snapshot

5.8.3. Operating business segments

5.8.4. Product portfolio

5.8.5. Business performance

5.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.9. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

5.9.1. Company overview

5.9.2. Company snapshot

5.9.3. Operating business segments

5.9.4. Product portfolio

5.9.5. Business performance

5.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.10. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

5.10.1. Company overview

5.10.2. Company snapshot

5.10.3. Operating business segments

5.10.4. Product portfolio

5.10.5. Business performance

5.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

