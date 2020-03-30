Mobile Point-of-Sale Market – Rise at Staggering 35.4% CAGR due to Increasing Use of Smartphones

The global market for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) is gaining significant impetus, thanks to the increasing preference for cashless transactions among people across the world. With the low total cost of ownership (TCO) and the ease of use mPOS solutions offer, owing to mobility, the market is anticipated to remain witnessing high growth over the next few years.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the worldwide mPOS market, which is expected to attain a value of US$4.21 bn by 2017, will expand further at a remarkable CAGR of 35.40% between 2017 and 2025, reaching US$47.7 bn by the end of 2025.

According to TMR analysis, the global mobile point-of-sale market is expected to rise at staggering 35.40% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. In terms of valuation, the market is likely to touch US$47.7 bn by the end of 2025. In 2017, the market earned US$4.2 bn.

Shift from Cash to Cashless Payment Driving Growth for Mobile Point-Of-Sale Solutions

Increasing affordability and growing spending capacity of people has led demand in the global mobile point-of-sale market. Moreover, growing acceptance for newer and advanced technologies is also projected to drive demand in this market. Rising internet connectivity, high internet penetration, and high demand for IoT technologies is augmenting growth in the global mobile point-of-sale market.

Application of mobile point-of-sale solutions is seen in restaurants, health care, retail, warehouse and distribution, hospitality, entrainment, government, and transportation sectors, which has augmented growth in the global mobile point-of-sale market. Additionally, shift seen towards cashless payments due to the rise of online transactions and mobile point-of-sale solutions have further expanded the global mobile point-of-sale market.

For More Industry Insight, Download Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6742

Unorganized Nature of Mobile Point-Of-Sale Solutions to Deter Prospects

Though the demand in the global mobile point-of-sale market, some factors might deter growth in this market. Unorganized nature of mobile point-of-sale solutions especially in developing regions economies is expected to deter growth demand in the global mobile point-of-sale market. Moreover, high cost of deployment of mobile point-of-sale solutions in the industrial framework might refrain small businesspersons to easily adopt these solutions.

These restraints might overcome due to high demand for smartphones in both developed and developing regions. Moreover, increasing use of these solutions in different industries is also expected to fuel growth in this market.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented based on:

Solution type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves



Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

End User

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses

Government

Consumer Utility Services

Regional

North America U.S. Rest of North America



Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

