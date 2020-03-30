Mobile Point-of-Sale Market – Rise at Staggering 35.4% CAGR due to Increasing Use of Smartphones
The global market for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) is gaining significant impetus, thanks to the increasing preference for cashless transactions among people across the world. With the low total cost of ownership (TCO) and the ease of use mPOS solutions offer, owing to mobility, the market is anticipated to remain witnessing high growth over the next few years.
According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the worldwide mPOS market, which is expected to attain a value of US$4.21 bn by 2017, will expand further at a remarkable CAGR of 35.40% between 2017 and 2025, reaching US$47.7 bn by the end of 2025.
Shift from Cash to Cashless Payment Driving Growth for Mobile Point-Of-Sale Solutions
Increasing affordability and growing spending capacity of people has led demand in the global mobile point-of-sale market. Moreover, growing acceptance for newer and advanced technologies is also projected to drive demand in this market. Rising internet connectivity, high internet penetration, and high demand for IoT technologies is augmenting growth in the global mobile point-of-sale market.
Application of mobile point-of-sale solutions is seen in restaurants, health care, retail, warehouse and distribution, hospitality, entrainment, government, and transportation sectors, which has augmented growth in the global mobile point-of-sale market. Additionally, shift seen towards cashless payments due to the rise of online transactions and mobile point-of-sale solutions have further expanded the global mobile point-of-sale market.
Unorganized Nature of Mobile Point-Of-Sale Solutions to Deter Prospects
Though the demand in the global mobile point-of-sale market, some factors might deter growth in this market. Unorganized nature of mobile point-of-sale solutions especially in developing regions economies is expected to deter growth demand in the global mobile point-of-sale market. Moreover, high cost of deployment of mobile point-of-sale solutions in the industrial framework might refrain small businesspersons to easily adopt these solutions.
These restraints might overcome due to high demand for smartphones in both developed and developing regions. Moreover, increasing use of these solutions in different industries is also expected to fuel growth in this market.
The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented based on:
Solution type
- Integrated Card Reader Solutions
- Card Reader Accessories
- Dongles
- Sleeves
Technology
- Hybrid Technology Solutions
- EMV Chip and Pin
- Magnetic-stripe
- Chip and Sign
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Biometrics
End User
- Restaurants
- Hospitality
- Health Care
- Retail
- Warehouse/Distribution
- Entertainment
- Transportation
- Public Transport
- Rental Cars and Intercity Buses
- Government
- Consumer Utility Services
Regional
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA