Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market | Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2025

Circuit breakers are among the most crucial components of an electrical circuit system. Molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) is an electromagnetic device that combines a current sensitive device with a temperature sensitive electromagnetic device to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by excess current, short circuit, and overload. Molded case circuit breakers prevent electricity overloading, thereby avoiding damage to electrical wiring, devices, and electrical fire outbreak.

To interrupt the current flow after a fault is detected is the primary function of the molded case circuit breaker. Current sensitive and temperature sensitive devices act mechanically on the trip mechanism. Molded case circuit breakers use one or a combination of various trip elements in order to provide protection from thermal overloads, short circuits, and ground faults. MCCBs are primarily used in industrial, power generation, and transmission & distribution applications requiring heavy protection capacity.

Factors such as continued modification in electricity infrastructure and ever-rising electricity production and consumption are driving the growth of the global molded case circuit breakers market. These days, countries are investing in the development of electricity infrastructure in order to provide more efficient, reliable, and competitive public service. Global demand for electricity is rising rapidly owing to factors such as increasing population growth and industrialization.

Growing inclination toward using more reliable electricity protection devices is one of the fundamental factors responsible for the growing demand for molded case circuit breakers. Adoption of cost effective, reliable, and technologically advanced electricity protection devices is growing rapidly. Constant growth across the electrical equipment industry, construction and infrastructure projects, and manufacturing of technologically-advanced aerospace equipment and automation vehicles are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the molded case circuit breakers market.

However, factors such as varying operating characteristics of the breaker depending on the ambient temperature may restrict the demand for molded case circuit breaker devices, thereby limiting the growth of the molded case circuit breakers market.