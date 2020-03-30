New Market Research Report : Global Unisex Fragrances (Fragrances) Market-Outlook to 2022

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Unisex Fragrances (Fragrances) Market-Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics”.

This global Unisex Fragrances market report provides data for the estimated year (2012) and forecast year (2022) in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The report also consists of macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and a market outlook of the global Unisex Fragrances market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of Unisex Fragrances, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global Unisex Fragrances market.

Global Unisex Fragrances (Fragrances) Market – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Unisex Fragrances market covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

Unisex Fragrances – all “mass” and “prestige” fragrances that are neither antiperspirants nor deodorants and which are marketed with a unisex positioning to both men and women. Prestige fragrances carry the name of a perfume or fashion house and unisex. Includes fragrance gift packs.

Global Unisex Fragrances market registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.33% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 2,960.62 Million in 2017, an increase of 7.12% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 7.12% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -6.81% over 2014.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Unisex Fragrances and its variants Mass Unisex Fragrances & Premium Unisex Fragrances.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global’s Unisex Fragrances (Fragrances) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Units.

Scope

– Overall Unisex Fragrances (Fragrances) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

