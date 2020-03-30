NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2025 Focusing on Industry Profit

Rapidly advancing technologies and increasing deployment of cloud services along with the growing need for data has widely transformed the ways industries and organizations worked. Owing to these changes, different networks are being setup for the seamless flow of work. One type of network is network function virtualization (NFV) infrastructure that helps in segregating network functions from registered hardware and then combining and controlling functions as virtualized applications on a server. The main objective of NFV is to concenrate on virtualizing network functions such as content delivery networks (CDNs), WAN acceleration, message border controllers that is used in VoiP networks, message routers, firewalls, and other specific network applications. Growing adoption of Software-defined networking (SDN) and reducing focus on OPEX are the major factors fueling growth in the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

Recent developments in Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market include:

In 2018, introduces next-gen network functions virtualization platform especially for Multi-Cloud Telco and 5G networks. In 5G World Summit 2018, the company announced vCloud NFV-OpenStack Edition 3.0. With this network, the company will deliver improved network performance and new carrier-grade networking capabilities. Moreover, intent-based service assurance will help enhance the total economics of software-defined, multi-cloud telco networks, and open standards-based 5G.

Nokia modernized version of its NFV infrastructure platform that will provide OpenStack from its open source community in place of RedHat version. The objective is to get fixes and features to market faster. Moreover, the latest version will support reduced footprint that will allow advanced computing and augments in container management using Kubernetes.

Network function virtualization allows network tasks to be performed by software running on commodity hardware, replacing expensive, dedicated hardware appliances and NVF function made up of three components: virtualized network function (VNF), network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI), and NFV management and orchestration (MANO).

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

Major challenges of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is the governance and security concerns among telecom organizations. In addition, macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market across the globe.

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Segmentation

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of Components:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market segmented on the basis of Components. Components include NFV virtualization software and NFV IT infrastructure and services.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market are as:

In February 2015, Brocade Communications Systems, U.S. based telecom company specializing in data and storage networking products announced to acquire Riverbed’s (U.S. based telecom company that develops products to improve application performance across wide area networks (WANs) SteelApp NFV Product Line

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market are Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Pluribus Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Nokia, VMware, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation and Pica8, Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

