Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market Will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2017-2025

Blood pressure is the strength of the blood pushing against the sides of the blood vessels. When the pressure is high, it gives extra pressure to the arteries and this may lead to strokes and attacks. Blood pressure monitoring plays an important role in detecting the health problems of a patient. Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury. Every blood pressure reading consists of two numbers or levels. The first number is called systolic pressure and the second number is called diastolic pressure. The numeric difference between systolic and diastolic blood pressure is called pulse pressure. High blood pressure and low blood pressure are the two types of blood pressure depending on pressure fluctuation. The higher the patient’s blood pressure, the higher the risk of health problems. Fluctuation of pressure in vital areas of the body may cause various chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes and cardiac arrest. The normal reading of a blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg.

Based on product type, the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market is divided into full automatic and semi automatic. The automatic segment is growing at a faster rate than the semi automatic segment due to technological advancement such as Smart logic technology, digital display, light weight, and built-in pulse measurement. Based on device, the market is segmented into wrist device and arm device. The arm device segment accounts for a significant market share due its accuracy for obese patient The arm device is strongly recommended by both the American Heart Association (AHA) and the European Society of Hypertension (ESH). In terms of end-user, the market is classified as hospital, in clinic, and home care. In clinics and home care, noninvasive blood pressure monitors devices segment have growing at significant rate due to ease in use, handy and their prices have sunk to an appropriate level. Increasing trend of inactive lifestyle and rising geriatric population with hypertension and obesity are factors that are likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as measurement repeatability, misleading reading, low accuracy, and poor serviceability related to devices are expected to hamper the growth of the global market for non-invasive blood pressure monitors.

Geographically, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for non-invasive blood pressure monitors globally. This is attributed to rising geriatric population and increasing awareness about diseases related to blood pressure such as stroke. Encouraging reimbursement policies, quick adaptability of innovative non-invasive blood pressure device, and rising incidence of hypertension and its awareness are boosting the growth of the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is growing at a fast rate due to inadequate monitoring practice of hypertension, especially in geriatric population regions such as India where hypertension lead to several deaths every year. The Middle East & Africa market is characterized by a large proportion of young people. According to the World Health Organization in 2012, the average life expectancy of these young people was 70 years. The region has a high prevalence of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and smoking. Currently, the cardiovascular disease has emerged as one of the leading causes of death in this population and year after it was increasing and this are all associated with hypertension. So awareness of this disease, improved healthcare structure give boost to the market.

Omron Corporation, Bokang Instruments Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., A&D Medical, and GE Healthcare Ltd. are key pharmaceutical companies operating in the global market for non-invasive blood pressure monitors.

