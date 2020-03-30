Nutrigenomics Market Share Estimation, Size Analysis, Growth Insights, Business Opportunities and Challenges, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2023

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and disorders like obesity are defining the demand for dietary advice or clinical nutrition, ultimately mirroring the importance and demand for Neutrigenomics. The amount of traction Nutrigenomics as a science is gaining today, defines the expanded landscape of the Nutrigenomics market on the global platform currently.

Accrediting the phenomenal growth of the Nutrigenomics market and the potential this Science holds to evolve further and accrue the exponential market growth in the years to come, the Market Research Future, recently published a meticulous study report giving out a complete market prognosis up till 2023. In the market analysis, asserting the exponential growth prospects the market is to perceive within next six years, MRFR confirms that the global Nutrigenomics market will ascend to the market size of USD 17,313.5 million registering a whooping double digit CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

The Global Nutrigenomics Market is mainly driven by the burgeoning markets such as Clinical Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Sport Nutrition, and Animal Nutrition among other. Nutrigenomics has also evolved in Animal Care (Companion Care, Pet’s Nutrition/ Animal Nutrition etc.) exploring the growth prospects investigating and analysing the nutrition requirements of Animals based on their genetic make-up. The nutritional approach may not yield the best outcome and that each species often has a slightly different nutrient requirement regardless of similarities between breed, training regime, age etc. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government support for research & development has fuelled the market growth.

To Get Sample Report visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4009

Moreover, growing prevalence of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among population about the benefits of dietary advice on foods and beverages. Changing life style such as habitual smoking, alcohol, extended work hours and reliance on fast-food has resulted into lack of adequate nutrients coupled with obesity prevalence that is also one of the reasons contributing to the growth of Nutrigenomics market. Also, increasing number of geriatric populace, coupled with the increasing acceptance and adoption of infant and child nutrition as a result of changing lifestyle in the developing countries is contributing to foster the market growth of Nutrigenomics Market.

Competitive Dashboard

Leading players in the global nutrigenomics market include WellGen Inc., Genomix Nutrition Inc., NutraGene, Cura Integrative Medicine, XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Nutrigenomix, and Metagenics Inc.

Industry Updates:

In February 2019, a study conducted by researchers at King’s College London found that the anthocyanins responsible for giving blueberries their blue color may also be responsible for the heart-healthy benefits of the fruit. The study was conducted with nutrigenomic techniques and is among the many happenings in the global nutrigenomics market at present.

Segments for Global Nutrigenomics Market

The global nutrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application, and region.

By product, the global nutrigenomics market is segmented into reagents & kits and services.

By technique, the global nutrigenomics market is segmented into saliva, blood, buccal swab, and others.

By application, the global nutrigenomics market is segmented into obesity, diabetes, chronic diseases, and anti-aging products. Obesity is the clear leader in the global nutrigenomics market by application, as the segment holds a dominant share of around 70% in the market and is likely to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of obesity. The diabetes segment is also likely to be a prosperous avenue for the nutrigenomics market over the forecast period, with the segment expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1%.

Regional Analysis for Global Nutrigenomics Market

The global nutrigenomics market is dominated by the Americas segment, driven by the growing medical research in the field of nutrigenomics in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and the increasing consumer interest in improved and enhanced food products. The Americas segment is expected to reach a valuation of USD 6,316.4 million by the end of the forecast period in 2023.

Europe is also a major regional player in the market and is likely to grow at a solid 17% CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing support for food innovations in the region. Asia Pacific is also likely to exhibit solid growth over the forecast period, with the region expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the appraisal period due to the rising awareness of health and treatments, demand for holistic treatment, and increased expenditure on healthcare.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nutrigenomics-market-4009

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]