Ongoing Study Traces the Expansion of Grass-fed Protein Market During 2017-2025

Grass-fed protein is kind of natural protein derived from the milk of Grass-fed cows as their diet is 100% natural or it can be said that they are free from any additives and toxic substances. Grass-fed protein consumed to build muscles, for better digestive health and immune system functioning and for other multiple health benefits. In addition, the demand for Grass-fed protein is also increasing due to higher contents of omega 3 fatty acids in comparison to regular whey protein. Further, in the global market, the demand for Grass-fed protein is also increasing due to its wide application in protein shakes, beverages, juices, and these products are available in different flavors. The demand for Grass-fed protein is increasing at the very robust rate in North America and Western European countries especially among athletes, students, and consumers more conscious towards health and fitness. Moreover, the demand for Grass-fed protein is also increasing in these regions in form of organic products.

Grass-fed Protein Market: Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers making the positive impact towards rising demand for protein-based products in the global market is increasing consumer perception on the importance of getting enough protein in one’s diet in order lead a healthy life and also has prompted consumers to consume protein as a functional component. On the other side, the demand for Grass-fed protein products is also rising among sports and athlete personnel as Grass-fed protein-based drinks or beverages provides the right proportion of protein contents as they are non-GMO, free from pesticides and chemicals and also hormone-treatment free. Sales of protein-based food and beverages have surged in the recent past. This could be attributed to factors such as ingredient innovation, added functionality, new flavors, organic or natural positioning, premium positioning, plant-based proteins, low-fat and low-sugar products, brand redesign, product reformulation and portfolio expansion by high-protein variant. Taking into account these factors, it is expected that the demand for Grass-fed protein is expected to increase in near future.

Grass-fed Protein Market: Market Segment

Grass-fed protein market is segmented by flavor, by application, and by distribution channel. By flavor, the market for Grass-fed protein powder is segmented into chocolate, vanilla, and others and by application, Grass-fed protein market segment includes shakes, nutritional bars, juices, protein-based drinks and others. In countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and other European countries the preference for flavored has grown significantly, leading to higher demand for ethnic and exotic flavoring based protein products. Addition of flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, fruit flavors etc. to existing product lines continues to be one of the key strategies adopted by beverage manufacturers to attract consumers’ attention in protein-based food and beverage market. Growing prevalence for energy drinks, functional, and flavored water has led to the incorporation of more striking flavor profiles, thereby driving the growth of the market for flavored protein water in the developed countries. Further, the Grass-fed protein is segmented on the basis of the distribution channel. By distribution channel segment, it includes modern retail formats such as supermarket/hypermarket, retail stores, specialty stores, online retail formats, and others.

Grass-fed Protein Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, a market of Grass-fed protein is segmented into seven different regions. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the current market scenario of Grass-fed protein, primary demand for this product is especially among North America and Western European countries followed by Asia-Pacific region.

Grass-fed Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the business of Grass-fed protein market are ProMix Nutrition, NutraBio Labs, Inc., Swanson Health Products, Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, BodyUprising Enterprises, Antler Farms, True Nutrition, NAKED NUTRITION, Orgain, Inc., Mirrabooka Protein, NOW Foods, and others.

