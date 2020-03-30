The passive tunable integrated circuit is rapidly growing technology applicable in various electronics product. The passive tunable integrated circuit is made up of small block of tunable material called as para scan, it is version of Barium Strontium Titanate (BST). Passive tunable integrated circuit is design to deliver excellent RF performance and to reduce power consumption, further making them ideal for any radio application and mobile handset. Moreover, its compatibility allows it to applicable in multi band, multi standard, advanced and simple mobile phones. Passive tunable integrated circuit used for more efficient smart phones and to reduce current drain and improve battery life. Indeed, it provides more improved data rates in marginal area. The key features of passive tunable integrated circuit such as ultra-high tuning range, high quality factor, usable frequency range, compatibility with control IC, and high power handling capability making it usable for various applications for instance tunable antenna, matching networks, tunable RF filters, active antennas and others. In tunable filters, passive tunable integrated circuit used to select desired signal while rejecting the out of band signals. Further, it is used in application of communication, public safety, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, telecommunication, military, satellite communication, and high end consumer market.

The global passive tunable integrated circuit market is expected to driven by increasing demand of energy efficient solutions and rapidly changing technology in consumer electronics including smart phone, tablets, laptops and other portable devices. Furthermore, growing popularity and user base smartphones is also expected to be one of the major driving factor to escalate growth of the global passive tunable integrated circuit market during forecast period. The deployment of the passive tunable integrated circuit in automotive industry and furthermore, increasing demand of advanced driving assistance system in automotive is expected to owe to the growth of the global passive tunable integrated circuit market during forecast period. Since, the ever evolving communication standard and need of multi standard communication devices owes to boost the growth of global passive tunable integrated circuit market during forecast period. The global passive tunable integrated circuit market growth expected to hinder by higher cost during forecast period.

The global passive tunable integrated circuit market has been segmented based on application, end use industry, and region. Based on application of passive tunable integrated circuit, the market can be classified into tunable antenna, filter network, wireless communication and others. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into IT and Telecommunication, automotive, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, military and others. The consumer electronics segment of the global passive tunable integrated circuit market can be further sub-segmented into smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, and others. In terms of region, the global passive tunable integrated circuit market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia pacific is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global passive tunable integrated circuit market.

Key players operating in the global passive tunable integrated circuit market include ON Semiconductor, Renesas electronic corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., SEOUL Semiconductors, Seiko Epson Corporation, Analog Devices, and others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global passive tunable integrated circuit market over the period of study