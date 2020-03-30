PCB Design Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

PCB Design Software Market Insights

PCB design software market is a highly useful tool used in the electronic designing of printed circuit boards. A PCB is a layout of the circuit of an electronic device and is highly important in various electronic components such as transistors, integrated circuits, and resistors to name a few. Market Research Future’s analysis of the market has found that the global IPTV market is on track to grow at a highly optimistic CAGR of 26% during the assessment period between 2018 and 2023. Other projections for the growth of the market include the estimated evaluation of the market at USD 4 Bn by the end of 2023. PCB design software is increasingly being used as they allow enterprises to test the working and provide a visualization of the printed circuit board.

The wide use of PCB Design Software Market for the designing and manufacturing of devices of a large number of end-use industries is expected to help the market grow at a rapid pace. End-use industries include building & construction equipment, communication devices, medical & healthcare, and automotive sector. PCBs are used in nearly every electronic component thus making them a vital part of the electronics industry. Moreover, this makes PCB design software all the more important as it is crucial in designing printed circuit boards. The rapid expansion of the consumer electronics industry as well and the high demand for advanced designs for PCB is expected to contribute significantly toward the growth of the global market. The PCB design software market is driving significantly by the increasing need for reduced time and designing issues which are commonly faced during product development. Since the PCB design software also allows visualization of a PCB and how it would work, this makes product development much more efficient.

Notably, the market is held back by the complexity of the software, and high variation in requirements related to power and signal integrity is expected to hinder the growth of the global PCB design software market throughout the review period. However, ongoing advancement of technology employed in this sector is expected to provide the market with room for growth in the coming years.

PCB Design Software Market Key Players

Prominent participants in the global PCB design software market include Novarm, Synopsys Inc., Shanghai Tsingyue, Cadence Design Systems, CadSoft, Zuken Inc., Altium, Forte Design Systems Inc., Mentor Graphics, and SolidWorks.

PCB Design Software Market Segmentation

MRFR’s segmentation of the PCB design software market has been performed on the basis of design complexity, type, deployment type, industry, and region. Design complexity divides the PCB design software market into low-end, medium-end, and high-end design.

Types of PCB design software have been segmented into schematic capture and PCB layout. Deployment types for PCB design software have been segmented to include on-cloud and on-premise. The emergence of on-cloud services and the lack of physical infrastructure required is expected to make on-cloud deployment highly popular. Industries, where PCB design software is employed, include telecommunications, transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial automation & control, and education & research.

Regions that have been covered in MRFR’s report divide the global market into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

PCB Design Software Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow tremendously during the forecast period and already possesses the largest share of the market making it the largest regional market in the global PCB design software market. The presence of several leading market plays in the region as well that huge demand for consumer electronics in the region is expected to drive the market during the projection period. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid rate due to the presence of several opportunities for the growth of the PCB design software market. The regions rapid urbanization and industrialization have drastically increased the demand for electronic components across various industries. The increasing disposable income in emerging economies of the region has increased the demand for consumer electronics as well, thus making the APAC a region which displays the highest potential for growth.

Industry Updates:

In August 2018, SamacSys and Labcenter Electronics have partnered to create CAD models with the use of SamacSys’ PCB Library Wizard for Labcenter’s Proteus design software.

