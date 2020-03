Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market Trends Research and Projections for 2019 – 2027

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market: Overview

Pemphigus Vulgaris is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by painful blisters on skin, lining of mouth, throat, nose and genitals. It usually affects middle-aged population including both men and women. Pemphigus Vulgaris occurs when body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks proteins in the layer of skin. The symptoms of pemphigus vulgaris includes development of painful blisters, and pinching sensation in on the skin. The blisters usually develops in the mouth first and then rupture forming painful sores. This continuous until entire lining of mouth is affected, causing difficulty in swallowing. Blisters also form on the skin and rupture creating painful wounds. Blisters once rupture become infected, the damaged skin oozes fluid and become prone to infections. The diagnosis test for pemphigus vulgaris include histopathology, direct immunofluorescence, and indirect immunofluorescence. There is no permanent cure for pemphigus vulgaris, only symptomatic relief can be applied.

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market: Key Trends

Increase in awareness about influenza, improved health care infrastructure, increased R&D spending, technological advancements, increased investment by major players for the development of treatment, rich product pipeline, and increase in government initiatives are the major drivers of the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market. However, a high cost of drug development and severe side effects associated with the treatment may acts as major restraints of the global market.

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market can be segmented based on drug, route of administration, distribution channel and region. In terms of drug, the global market can be classified into prednisone, azathioprine, rituximab, cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, and others. The prednosone segment dominated the market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment is attributed wide use of corticosteroids in the management of symptoms of pemphigus vulgaris. Based on route of administration, the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market can be classified into oral and injectable. The oral segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market, due to high preference for this channel of distribution. The segment is projected to maintain its leadership position from 2019 to 2027.

