Phenoxyethanol Market Growth And Forecast 2017-2025

Rapid advances in production technologies have paved the way to new chemistries in the Phenoxyethanol market. Growing diversity of demand for various product types in end-use applications is propelling new opportunities. Competitive dynamics of the Phenoxyethanol market are increasingly shaped by emerging regulatory frameworks in developing and developed markets. New applications in the market will spur production volumes. Key chemical producers are expected to strengthen their production capacities to meet the rising demand across various geographies. To this end, numerous players in the Phenoxyethanol market are also expected to enter into collaborations and partnership deals. End-use industries have benefitted from advances made in materials science in recent years. Manufacturers are expected to focus on pricing strategies to keep the demand lucrative in the coming years.

Phenoxyethanol is an organic chemical compound, a glycol ether often used in dermatological products such as skin creams and sunscreen. It is a colorless oily liquid. It is a bactericide (usually used in conjunction with quaternary ammonium compounds). Phenoxyethanol is used in many applications such as cosmetics, vaccines and pharmaceuticals as a preservative. In addition to cosmetic applications, it is also used as a fixative for perfumes, an insect repellent, a topical antiseptic, a solvent for cellulose acetate, some dyes, inks, and resins, in preservatives, pharmaceuticals, and in organic synthesis. It is important for cosmetic products to be microbiologically stable; that is, even after opening, the contents of the product must remain resistant to microorganisms such as bacteria or yeasts, which can find their way in through the air or via fingers. Water, which is present in most cosmetic products, is a fertile breeding ground for such microorganisms. Thus much of the products require phenoxyethanol as a preservative.

Global Phenoxyethanol Market: Scope of the Study

The report estimates and forecasts the Phenoxyethanol market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Thousand) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the phenoxyethanol market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the phenoxyethanol market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of phenoxyethanol market and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the Phenoxyethanol market. It comprises qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein products, processes, applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw Process availability, profit margin, impact strength, Application, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for phenoxyethanol between 2017 and 2025.

Global Phenoxyethanol Market: Research Methodology

The study provides comprehensive view of the phenoxyethanol market by dividing it into product, application and geography. The phenoxyethanol market has been segmented by application into Personal care, Home Care, Pharmaceuticals, Inks and Dyes, Paints Additive, Architectural and Industrial Coatings, and Others.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Phenoxyethanol Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast of Phenoxyethanol in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., China, India, ASEAN, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes amount of phenoxyethanol consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Phenoxyethanol Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players in the phenoxyethanol market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Lonza, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Clariant, Ashland Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Akema Fine Chemicals, Finetech Industry Limited, and Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The Phenoxyethanol market has been divided into the following segments.

Phenoxyethanol Market– Product Analysis

Phenoxyethanol P5

Phenoxyethanol P25

Phenoxyethanol Market- Application Analysis

Paints Additive

Architectural and Industrial Coatings

Home Care

Personal Care Hair Care Face and Body Care Hygiene Products Perfumes Cosmetics Others

Inks & Dyes

Pharmaceuticals

Others

