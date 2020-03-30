Global Anti-reflective Glass Coatings Market: Snapshot

In order to steal a march over their competitors, savvy manufacturers in the global anti-reflective glass coatings market are seen banking on product development. To that end they are investing in research and development and also expanding their plants. They are also partnering with suppliers to boost their positions.

Some of the main drivers of growth in the global anti-reflective glass coatings market are projector lenses, consumer electronics, construction, telecommunications, and eyewear industry. The high level of durability of anti-reflective glass is serving to boost their uptake in automobile and solar power industries as well. Dampening their demand, on the other hand, is the stringent norms pertaining to the raw materials used in formulating anti-reflective coatings.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the volume in the global anti-reflective coatings market to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this pace, the market is expected to become 1,790.5 square meter by 2025.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Physical Vapor Deposition Technology Seeing Widespread Use in Anti-reflective Coatings

Depending upon technology, the global anti-reflective coatings market can be broadly categorized into physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition. Of them, the physical vapor deposition segment accounts for maximum share in the market. In the years ahead too, the segment is predicted to retain its leading share on account of its widespread use in anti-reflective coatings. It includes electron beam evaporation method, ion beam sputtering, ion plating, ion implantation, etc. Sputtering technology is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of its superior mechanical and environmental durability along with improved precision and absorption.

The two main application areas of anti-reflective coatings market are large area glass coatings and small batch coated lenses. The large area glass coatings can be further segmented into picture frames, electronic displays, refrigerated displays, solar, automotive, and others such as architecture and museum show cases. The solar sector primarily powering growth in the large areas glass coatings market and will likely continue its dominance in the future as well. The small batch coated can also be further divided into eye glasses, optics, etc.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Demand for Innovative Products Boosts North America Market

From a geographical standpoint, North America accounts for maximum market share in the global anti-reflective coatings market, which it is expected to hold on to in the next couple of years. Growing demand for innovative products in anti-reflective coatings and subsequent investments by manufacturers in research and development are serving to catalyze growth in the market in the region. In April 2017, for example, DSM unveiled an anti-soiling coating for the solar glass which helps to lower damages from dirt and dust. By clocking a healthy 9.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, the volume in the market is predicted to reach 670.8 square meter.

Asia Pacific trails North America market in terms of volume. By registering maximum CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period, the volume in the market is expected to become 440.3 square meter by 2025. Increasing demand for anti-reflective coatings from the electronic industry, mainly in the fast-expanding large economies of China and India, is proving to be a boon for the market in the region.

Europe is another key market for anti-reflective glass coatings on account of thrust on energy efficiency in the region. The Middle East and Africa and South America collectively accounted for about 20% in 2016.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Some of the key players in the market are Anthony International, Guardian Glass, Falkberg, Schott AG, Saint Gobain, Honeywell, PPG, Truvue, and DSM.