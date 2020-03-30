Polyamide 6 Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2026

Polyamide 6 is mainly a semi-crystalline polyamide which occur naturally in the form of silk and wool. It is also commonly known as Nylon-6. Polyamide 6 can be artificially synthesized through polymerization of caprolacta. This polyamide is highly adopted in various industries due to its excellent mechanical properties such as durability, strength, and elasticity. Polyamide 6 also poses higher temperature resistance property, which makes them to become a preferred material in various high-temperature applications. Such factors are driving the global polyamide 6 market. Apart from this, polyamide 6 is widely adopted in automotive, textile, packaging, coatings, and electronics industry, owing to their outstanding electrical resistance, toughness, and good insulation properties. Such rapid consumption rate of polyamide 6 in various industrial verticals is also fueling growth in the global polyamide 6 market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

According to experts, the global polyamide 6 market is anticipated to record the sales over 7,690 metric tons by the end of 2026. The growth is prophesized to occur at a promising CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2026. Polyamide 6 is replacing the metal parts in automobiles and also highly used in manufacturing various sportswear. The market is mainly segmented on the basis of application, product type, and commercial grade.

Textile Filament Witness Highest Sales in Polyamide 6 Market

From the perspective of product type, the global polyamide 6 market is segmented into polyamide 6 engineering resin, high ten yarn, BCF and staple, and textile filament. Among these segments, textile filament is expected to showcase fantastic expansion in the next few years, especially during the mentioned period – 2017 to 2026. Moreover, above 4,300 metric tons of textile filament made of polyamide 6 is expected to be sold across the globe by the end of 2017. This is because of booming textile industry globally. However, apart from textile filament, polyamide 6 engineering resin is the next segment to witness largest sale due to their high performance properties.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

In terms of application, the global polyamide 6 market is divided into following segments – automotive, films and coatings, appliances, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wires and cables, industrial machinery, and others. Among these applications, the automotive segment is expected to witness highest proliferation due to the rapid adoption of polyamide 6 in various automotive applications. From the perspective of commercial grade, the global polyamide 6 market is segmented into injection molding grade, fiber grade, and extrusion grade. Among these grades, fiber grade segment remains predominant in the market. Extrusion grade polyamide 6 is expected to become the next dominating segment during the forecast period.

APEJ Showcases Largest Share in Polyamide 6 Market

Geographically, the global polyamide 6 market is bifurcated into APEJ and Europe. Among these, APEJ is expected to lead the global polyamide 6 market with the highest CAGR of 3.7%. This is because the region has seen rapid establishment of manufacturers along with growing demand for high-temperature resistant engineering plastics and lightweight plastics. In Europe, rising electrical & electronics industry and automotive industry is driving demand for polyamide 6 market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global polyamide 6 market are DSM Engineering Plastics, Honeywell International, Grupa Azoty, Nycoa, and Evonik Industries AG.