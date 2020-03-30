Polyamides Market Growth Prospects, Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Polyamides Market:

Rapid industrialization is anticipated to create substantial demand for polyamides in the forthcoming years. According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report, the global polyamides market is expected to mark a steady CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The growing consumption in the end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, etc. is likely to propel market expansion over the next couple of years.

Get Free sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5264

The introduction of favorable laws to support the use of bio-based products is poised to fuel demand for polyamides in the years to come. It is expected to accelerate revenue generation for the participants of the polyamides market in the foreseeable future. Also, an upsurge in demand for polyamides is expected from the packaging industry. It is prognosticated to boost the revenue growth of the polyamides market in the upcoming years.

Market Scenario:

Bio polyamides hold a major portion of the market. This segment is further divided into PA 6, PA 66, PA 10, PA 11 and PA 12 segments. The increasing demand for polyamides in end-use industries is the major factor behind their growth in the market due to thermal stability, water solubility along with corrosion resistance and other features offered by them.

Market Segmentation:

The global polyamides market is segregated into types and application segment. The market by type is categorized into bio polyamides and speciality polyamides. The bio-polyamides sub-segment is differentiated into PA 6, PA 66, PA 10, PA 11 and PA 12 segments whereas textiles, carpet, and staple are the classifications of speciality amides sub-segment.

The market by application is bifurcated into engineering plastics, and fiber segments. Among these, engineering plastics sub-segment is classified into automotive, industrial/machinery, electrical & electronics, consumer goods & appliances, packaging/film, wire & cable, and others. The fiber sub-segment is segmented into textile, industrial, carpet, and staple segments

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5264

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the well-known players functioning in the global polyamides market are

BASF SE(Germany)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Dupont (U.S.)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

Arkema SA (France)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands)

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan)

Regional Analysis:

the global polyamides market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the most substantial share of the global market over the next couple of years. Factors such as urbanization and rising disposable income are expected to generate demand across different industry verticals. Thus, the growth of the end-user industries is projected to lead the growth of the polyamides market in the years to come. China, Japan, and India are the prime revenue pockets in the regional market.

North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace over the next few years. The growing consumption of polyamides for various applications in packaging, electronics, and chemicals is poised to boost the expansion of the regional polyamides market in the forthcoming years. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are projected to exhibit significant growth over the assessment period.

Industry News:

In May 2019, Arkema, specialty chemicals company based out of France, has announced its new bio-based polyamide plan to be established in Jurong Island, Singapore.

List of Tables:

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Polyamides Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 3 North America Polyamides Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Europe Polyamides Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Asia Pacific Polyamides Market: By Country, 2017-2023

To Be Continue……

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyamides-market-5264

List of Figures:

FIGURE 1 Global Polyamides Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Polyamides Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Polyamides Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Polyamides Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

To Be Continue……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]