Protein Trends & Technologies Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Future Growth, Competitive Players by 2023

Market Research Future has a Prime Research Report on Global Protein Trends & Technologies Market. The Global Market for Protein Trends & Technologies is Growing Continuously and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2023

Market Segmentation:

Global Protein trends & technologies market has been segmented on the basis of technology which includes protein chip, tandem mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance, X-Ray crystallography, electrophoresis, chromatography and other technologies. Electrophoresis is further divided into 2D electrophoresis and gel-electrophoresis. Chromatography is further divided into ion-exchange chromatography, liquid chromatography and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into protein identification, de novo peptide sequencing, protein quantitation, protein structure determination, biomarkers, proteogenomics, diagnostics, antibody characterization and treatment development. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes and other send users.

Global Protein Trends & Technologies Market Players:

Key players in protein trends & technologies market are: Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research Corp. (U.S.), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S), Molecular Dimensions Ltd. (U.K.), Formulatrix, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), MiTeGen LLC (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), EMD Millipore (U.S.), Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (U.K), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Incorporated in 2006 and headquartered at Massachusetts, United State; Thermo Fishers is one of the leaders in healthcare involved in serving science globally. The company was developed by the merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific in the year 2006. The company is involved in serving the science with improve patient diagnostics, life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, and increase laboratory productivity. The company with its various brands; Thermo Scientific, Fisher Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen and Unity Lab Services provide comprehensive support to its customers all around the globe.

Global Protein Trends & Technologies Market: Highlights

Demand of software solutions for healthcare management increasing across the world. Most of the healthcare providers are now focusing on electronic health records for entering patient related data. Outsourcing of healthcare services enable the healthcare professionals to direct their resources to core medical tasks and outsource other activities to a vendor providing these services. Global Protein trends & technologies market was about is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.2% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Protein trends & technologies market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Regional analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into regions namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market for protein trends and technology. Extensive use of HLPC, increasing adoption of protein chip and technological advancement drive the growth of this market in America. Large scale protein products manufacturing companies are concentrated in this region. Availability of funds for R&D, increasing demand for protein technology as well as growing healthcare expenditure drive this market in North America. Europe is the second largest market whose growth is attributed to availability of skilled and qualified researchers, increasing government expenditure in R&D and demand for technological advancement. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market owing to the demand of protein technology for diagnosis and treatment development, increasing burden of diseases and need for early diagnosis. Middle East & Africa show steady growth in this market.

