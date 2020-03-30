PTC Resettable Fuses Market- Key Players are Littelfuse, Inc., Bourns, Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Eaton Group, Honeywell International Inc.

A PTC (Positive Thermal Coefficient) resettable fuse is an element placed in series with an electric/electronic circuit. It is also known as polyfuse, multifuse, or multiswitch. It protects the circuit from overcurrent by changing resistance from low to high. On the other hand, the traditional one fuse completely cuts supply. A PTC resettable fuse returns to its normal low-resistance state when power supply is cut. Then, the fuse gets cool down. PTC resettable fuses are made of innovative polymeric or ceramic material in the form of thin sheets bounded between two conductive planer terminals. Furthermore, selection of material for use in PTC resettable fuses depends on insulating properties and applications of the material. Most electronic and semiconductor devices are biased to overcurrent. Hence, they require rapid protection, which can be achieved by using PTC resettable fuses. Property of reset-ability of these fuses has eliminated the need for service personnel, which has resulted in reduced cost of service and repair. PTC resettable fuses offer greater control, repeatability, and remote monitoring. This helps industries reduce unscheduled downtime and increase productivity. PTC resettable fuses are designed to obtain protection from fault current for a wide range of applications in consumer appliances, electronic toys, batteries, computers, and railways. These fuses are also employed to protect a wide variety of circuits in telecommunications and automobiles industries.

Increasing use of PTC resettable fuses for protecting DC motor assemblies in the automotive industry is expected to fuel the global PTC resettable fuses market in the next few years. The continually rising demand for consumer electronics products such as tablet PCs, game consoles, set-top boxes, and mobile phones is also anticipated to drive the global PTC resettable fuses market during the forecast period. Miniaturization of PTC resettable fuses with lower resistance rating is becoming a new trend in the market. On the other side, due to high response time of PTC resettable fuses, they are not suitable for use in certain sensitive applications. This is expected to be a restraining factor for the PTC resettable fuses market in the next few years.

The PTC resettable fuses market can be segmented based material, product, end–user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into radial leaded, surface mount, axial lead battery strap, flat disc, molded chip, and others. Based on material, the global PTC resettable fuses market can be classified into polymer and ceramic. PTC resettable fuses made of ceramic are used in sensitive applications, wherein change in the resistance is not acceptable, such as telecom. On the other hand, PTC resettable fuses made of polymer are used in general applications such as consumer electronics. In terms of end-user, the PTC resettable fuses market can be segregated into electronics, automotive, electrical, construction, and others. Based on region, the global PTC resettable fuses market can be segmented into South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global PTC resettable fuses market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global PTC resettable fuses market are Littelfuse, Inc., Bourns, Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Eaton Group, Honeywell International Inc., ON Semiconductor, Schurter Holding AG, TE Connectivity, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Ametherm Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Epcon Communities, and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by leading players in the global market are partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product launches.