Research Report Explores the Global Self Service Technology Market 2019

Self Service Technology Market for ATM, Kiosk Machine and Vending Machine: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the self service technology market on a global, regional and country level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the self service technology market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the self service technology market on a global level. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the self service technology market has also been included in the study. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the self service technology market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario, and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the self service technology market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study provides a decisive view on the self service technology market by segmenting the market based on type. All the type segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. Key type segments covered under this study includes ATM, Kiosk Machine and Vending Machine. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operative in the global self service technology market. Key players profiled in the report include Crane Merchandising Systems, NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc, Azkoyen S.A, Glory Ltd and Fuji Electric Retail Systems amongst others.

Global Self Service Technology Market: Type Segment Analysis

ATM

Smart ATM

Cash Dispenser

Brown Label ATM

White Label ATM

Conventional ATM

Kiosk

DVD Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk

Banking and Financial Kiosk

HR and Employment Kiosk

Photo Kiosk

Information Providing Kiosk

Others

Vending Machine

Snacks

Beverages

Specialized

Others

Global Self Service Technology Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Crane Merchandising Systems

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Type portfolio

7.1.4. Business strategy

7.1.5. Recent development

7.2. NCR Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Type portfolio

7.2.4. Business strategy

7.2.5. Recent developments

7.3. Kiosk Information Systems

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Type portfolio

7.3.4. Business strategy

7.3.5. Recent developments

7.4. Azkoyen S.A

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Type portfolio

7.4.4. Business strategy

7.4.5. Recent developments

7.5. Glory Ltd

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Type portfolio

7.5.4. Business strategy

7.5.5. Recent developments

7.6. Fuji Electric Retail Systems

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Type portfolio

7.6.4. Business strategy

7.6.5. Recent developments

7.7. labbkiosks

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Type portfolio

7.7.4. Business strategy

7.7.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

