RF Cable Assemblies Market Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2019-2027

RF Cable Assemblies Market – Introduction

A cable assembly is a group of wires that comes packed as a single component. It helps to establish multiple connections without much confusion. RF cable assemblies are made up of coaxial cable with appropriate connectors attached to the cable ends to transfer signal from source to receiver. RF cables are a type of coaxial cable that is used to send radio frequency signals. Moreover, RF cables are used to interconnect function generators, oscilloscopes, transmitters, test fixtures, antenna, and other electronic subsystems. The RF cables transmit electronic signal with great integrity so that there would be no loss of information between connections. In RF cable assembly, RF cable can be identified by the connectors at the end of the cable. RF cable connectors have single pin which is plugged into the RF input on a TV or other electronic devices. The RF cables are majorly used in cable TV and internet connections. RF cable assemblies are used in various applications namely telecommunication, military/aerospace, medical, computer & peripherals, and Test & Measurements.

RF Cable Assemblies Market – Competitive Landscape

Molex, LLC

Founded in 1938, Molex, LLC is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, United States. The company develops, manufactures electronic components and solutions. The company offers cable assemblies, connectors, sockets and edge cards, optical solutions, antennas/wireless solutions, printed circuit boards, automation, lighting products, and industrial products. The company has around 35,983 employees worldwide.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. The company manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions across the globe. The communications solutions segment of the company supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems. The company has around 80,000 employees worldwide.

Radiall

Founded in 1952, Radiall is headquartered in Aubervilliers, France. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components. The company offers antennas for use in vehicles, tactical communications, positioning, LMR/PMR, and telemetry applications. Additionally, the company provides coaxial microwave components, multi pin connectors, and optical cable assemblies among others. The company has around 1,836 employees.

Amphenol RF

Founded in 1932, Amphenol RF is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, United States. The company design, manufacture and supply of RF interconnect systems for the broadband, automotive, internet, instrumentation, military/aerospace and wireless infrastructure markets. The company has around 73,600 employees.

Pomona Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1948, Pomona Electronics Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington, United States. The company offers test accessories, such as coaxial cable assemblies, banana plugs, patch cords, oscilloscope, coaxial and RF cables. The company is a subsidiary of Fluke Corporation.

Some of the key players operating in the global RF cable assemblies market with significant developments include Molex, LLC, TE Connectivity, Radiall, ZTT, Amphenol RF, Hitachi, Gore, Pomona Electronics Inc., Rosenberg GmbH, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Taoglas, Fairview Microwave, Lighthorse Technologies, Inc., and Huber+Suhner among others.

RF Cable Assemblies Market – Dynamics

Increasing Use of RF Cable Assemblies in Telecommunication Applications

One of the major driving factor for the growth of global RF cable assemblies market is increasing use of RF cables in telecommunication applications. In telecommunication, to transfer high frequency signals with minimum loss and high speed RF cables are used. In cable TV, internet connection, and to transfer video information RF cables are preferred. Moreover, the use of RF cable assembly is helpful to establish multiple connections without much confusion. Owing to these advantages RF cable assemblies are increasingly used in telecommunication applications. As a result of this, the increasing use of RF cable assemblies in telecommunication application for fast and reliable communication is expected to drive the market during forecast period.