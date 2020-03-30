Smart Shoes Market 2019: Analysis by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled,”Smart Shoes Market by Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the global Smart Shoes market size was valued at $115.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $223.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. In 2017, North America accounted for nearly 44.5% share of the Smart Shoes market.

As of 2017, the global wearable products market was valued at US$8.4 billion. The growth in value sales for such products is attributable to the surge in demand for different electronic products, which facilitate easy life for its target customers. Thus, customers desire for same kind of trend in products that they use in day-to-day activities. Some wearable products that help ease the daily tasks of the customers include smartwatches, smart jeweler, smart clothing, smart coolers, and smartphones. Smart shoes is an innovative entry in the market and offers physical performance tracker and navigation tracker. It is also enabled with self-lacing technology. These shoes thus witness higher rate of demand among the sports personnel who desire to keep track on their performance and health.

The smart shoes industry has been evolving in terms of its key features and specifications. Manufacturers focus on key innovations that cater to the requirements of its target customers. For instance, Nike, one of the key players in the shoe market, launched innovative self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 Shoe that come with pressure sensors in the soles that sense and triggers an algorithm that allows automatic lacing. In 2018, Under Armour launched two new sets of smart shoes that have inbuilt sensors that help maintain a record of the data required by the runners.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43261

There is an increase in the awareness for health and wellness among most of the people residing in the developed as well as the developing countries around the globe. . This has led customer to indulge in various types of physical activities, such as jogging, running, and other sports activities. Among these health-conscious consumers, there are a set of customers that have taken their health enhancement process to the next level by indulging into performance enhancement programs. They keep a track of their performance and health on daily basis. This results in demand for various types of wearable products that help track their performance, such as distance covered along with the data for calorie or fat loss after every workout. Smart shoes are one such products that gain traction among fitness enthusiasts.

Smart shoe market has witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America as well as Europe. However, there is low availability for this product in some of the major parts of Asia-Pacific as well as LAMEA, which is attributable to some of the low performing macro-economic factors. Thus, lower penetration of such products results in lower value share in the global smart shoes. This in turn limits the global smart shoes market growth.

There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the smart shoes market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, global smart shoes market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and eventually increase its registration among its target segments

Key Findings of the Smart Shoes Market:

In 2018, based on product type, the smart walking shoes segment accounted for around 40.3% Smart Shoes market share, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, based on end user, the men segment accounted for 53.9% share of the Smart Shoes market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 9.0%.

In 2018, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled for Smart Shoes market include Adidas AG, Digitsole, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Salted Venture, TRAQshoe, Under Armour Inc., Vivobarefoot Limited, Xiaomi Corporation, Zhor-Tech.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43261

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Smart Shoe Market

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis of Product A, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Market evolution/ Industry roadmap

3.6. Case Studies

3.6.1. Case Study 01

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Surge in demand for wearable products

3.7.1.2. Emphasis on performance enhancement programs

3.7.1.3. Smart shoes for elderly people

3.7.1.4. Rise in demand from the healthcare industry

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. High marginal price of the product

3.7.2.2. Lower product penetration in untapped market

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Premiumization trend provide immense opportunity

3.7.3.2. Rise in number of millennial populations

3.7.3.3. Rise of social media marketing

CHAPTER 4: SMART SHOES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Smart Walking Shoes

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Smart Running Shoes

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Smart Sports Shoes

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART SHOES MARKET, BY END USE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Men

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Women

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART SHOES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Specialty Store

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Online Store

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMART SHOES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.2.5.1.5. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.1.6. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.5.2. Mexico

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.5.1. UK

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.5.4. Russia

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel.

7.4.4.1. China

7.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.4.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.4.2. India

7.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.4.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.4.3. Japan

7.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.4.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.4.4. Australia

7.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.4.4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.4.4.4.5. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.4.4.4.6. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel.

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

8.2. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS OF TOP PLAYERS, 2018 (%)

8.2.1. Vendor share analysis, by geography

8.3. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

8.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year

8.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development

8.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company

8.4. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

8.5. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES: AUTO MAKERS

9.1. ADIDAS AG (ADIDAS)

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.2. Digitsole

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Nike, Inc.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. PUMA SE (KERING)

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Salted Venture

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. TRAQshoes

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.7. Under Armour, Inc.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Vivobarefoot Limited

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Xiaomi Corporation

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Zhor-Tech

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43261

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]