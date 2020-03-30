Smartwatches Market – New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2020

The smartwatch market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the entry of several major players in the smartwatch market. Most component suppliers and smartphone vendors such as: Samsung Electronics, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Apple Inc. are expanding their wearable product offerings. Furthermore, most smartwatches available in the market currently work as companion devices; thus, the presence of a large number of existing smartphone users is a key factor anticipated to drive the market in the next few years.

Companies manufacturing smartwatches are customizing their operating systems for use in wearable devices. For instance, Google, Inc. has launched Android Wear, a customized version of the Android OS for use in wearable devices. Most hardware manufacturers are entering in the smartwatch market with Android Wear as the pre-installed OS; thus, the Android Wear OS has been experiencing significant growth in the smartwatch market.

High-end Smartwatches lead the pack

Based on price range, the global smartwatches market is divided into high-end smartwatches, low-end smartwatches, and mid-end smartwatches. Among these, smartwatches that are above US$250 are high-end ones. The segment of high-end smartwatches is predicted to witness strong growth in the upcoming years. The focus of top-notch product manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Inc. to innovate high-end smartwatches account for high growth of this segment.

At present, companies involved in the manufacture of high-end smartwatches account for major share of the overall market. However, in the coming years, research and development and increased participation from mid-sized companies is expected to lead to larger number of newer mid-end and low-end smartwatch models.

By operating system, the smartwatches market is divided into iOS, Android, and others. Among them, iOS smartwatches led the overall market in 2014. The segment of Android smartwatches closely trailed in the same year. However, over the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, Android smartwatches is likely to rise at a CAGR of 57.90%.

Tech-savvy Population makes North America Frontrunner in Market

From a geographical standpoint, the global smartwatches market is spread across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2013, North America stood as the leading market for smartwatches vis-à-vis revenue. The growth of the smartwatches market in the region is mainly because of a large tech-savvy population.

A high degree of health awareness generally is another key factor contributing to the growth of North America smartwatches market. Furthermore, high purchasing power and early adoption of next-generation devices will account for robust growth of North America smartwatches market.

Apart from this, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to display healthy growth over the forecast period. Rising purchasing power and speedy adoption of technology are key factors behind the increasing sales of smartwatches in China and India. The availability of low-end and mid-end products is also propelling the Asia Pacific smartwatches market.

Key companies operating in the global smartwatches market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., Garmin Ltd., Martian Watches, ConnecteDevice Ltd., Apple Inc., Pebble Technology Corporation, Sony Electronics, and Qualcomm Incorporated.