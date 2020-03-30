Spirulina Market 2019 : Global Trends, Outlook, Top Players, and Forecast Till 2026

Spirulina Market by Type, Application, and Drug Formulation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the global spirulina market generated $346 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $779 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026. The electroencephalography devices segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2017.

Spirulina is a filamentous and microscopic cyanobacterium and the name is derived from its spiral or helical filamentous structure. This alga has been used as a source of protein and vitamin supplement in humans without any significant side-effects. It has high content of protein of more than 70% along with vitamins, provitamin A, and minerals, especially iron. Spirulina comprises high anti-oxidant, hypolipidemic, beta-carotene, and anti-inflammatory properties. Owing to exceptional properties, spirulina offers health benefits including reduced cholesterol and blood pressure.

The global spirulina market size has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The growth in awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina superfood among consumers and a wide variety of natural colors produced by spirulina contribute toward the market growth. In addition, government of countries such as India and South Africa is promoting the production of spirulina considering its health benefits, which is further expected to boost the spirulina market growth during the forecast period. However, lower stability and poor sustainability of natural colors derived from spirulina as compared to synthetic colors and stringent government regulations are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. The Arthrospira Platensis segment had dominant market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain remain its position during the forecast period, owing to different factors such as surge in healthcare awareness and incorporation of spirulina in diets as super food globally.

Among the different application where spirulina can be used, nutraceuticals sector accounts for the substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This is attributable to the rise in concern regarding nutrition and health and increase in preference for natural alternatives to traditional pharmaceutical products. Spirulina is also largely used in food & beverage sector as it has a high content of natural pigments that impart blue color and is combined with other colors to obtain new customized colors such as lavender, violet, and green. Spirulina also finds its major application in the cosmetic & personal care industry. It is mainly used in cosmetic & personal care products especially for the anti-aging cream.

North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to its well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading manufacturers in the region, high adoption rate of spirulina, and increase in demand for naturally derived food coloring agents in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it offers lucrative opportunities for the market players due to significant growth of the food processing industry in the region.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global Spirulina market.

The other players in the value chain include GNC Holdings, Inc., Now Health Group Inc, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd., and Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of the Spirulina Market:

Based on type, the Arthrospira Maxima segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on application, the Nutraceuticals segment holds the highest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By drug formulation, the powder segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global spirulina market in 2018, accounting for more than one fourth of the global market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Spirulina Market

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of government regulations on global spirulina market

3.7. Industry Pain point analysis

3.8. Patent Analysis

3.8.1. By Region (2016-2018)

3.8.2. By Applicant

3.9. Case Studies

3.9.1. Case Study 01

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Rise in demand for natural ingredient

3.10.1.2. Promotion of the production of spirulina by government

3.10.1.3. R&D of spirulina as commercial products

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. Impact on spirulina production due to climate change

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Untapped markets in the developing countries

3.10.3.2. Easy to cultivate due to development in cultivation technology

CHAPTER 4: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Arthrospira Platensis

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Arthrospira Maxima

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Nutraceuticals

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cosmetics

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Food and Beverages

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Animal Feed

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Other applications

5.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY DRUG FORMULATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Powder

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Tablet & Capsule

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Liquid

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Granule & Gelling Agent

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by application

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by type

7.2.5.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.2.5.4. Canada market size and forecast, by type

7.2.5.5. Canada market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.6. Canada market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.2.5.7. Mexico market size and forecast, by type

7.2.5.8. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.9. Mexico market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. France market size and forecast, by type

7.3.5.2. France market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.3. France market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.3.5.4. UK market size and forecast, by type

7.3.5.5. UK market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.6. UK market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.3.5.7. Italy market size and forecast, by type

7.3.5.8. Italy market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.9. Italy market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.3.5.10. Spain market size and forecast, by type

7.3.5.11. Spain market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.12. Spain market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.3.5.13. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by type

7.3.5.14. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.15. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5.1. Japan market size and forecast, by type

7.4.5.2. Japan market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.3. Japan market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.4.5.4. China market size and forecast, by type

7.4.5.5. China market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.6. China market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.4.5.7. India market size and forecast, by type

7.4.5.8. India market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.9. India market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.4.5.10. Australia market size and forecast, by type

7.4.5.11. Australia market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.12. Australia market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.4.5.13. South Korea market size and forecast, by type

7.4.5.14. South Korea market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.15. South Korea market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.4.5.16. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by type

7.4.5.17. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.18. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

7.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.5.1. Brazil market size and forecast, by type

7.5.5.2. Brazil market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.3. Brazil market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.5.5.4. South Africa market size and forecast, by type

7.5.5.5. South Africa market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.6. South Africa market size and forecast, by drug formulation

7.5.5.7. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by type

7.5.5.8. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.9. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by drug formulation

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Algenol Biofuels Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co, Ltd.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. CHR. Hansen: company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. CYANOTECH CORPORATION

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. DDW Inc.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. DIC CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. DÖHLER GMBH

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. FMC CORPORATION

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Givaudan International SA

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.11. Prolgae

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Company snapshot

8.11.3. Operating business segments

8.11.4. Product portfolio

8.11.5. Business performance

8.12. SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Company snapshot

8.12.3. Operating business segments

8.12.4. Product portfolio

8.12.5. Business performance

8.13. E.I.D. Parry Limited

8.13.1. Company overview

8.13.2. Company snapshot

8.13.3. Operating business segments

8.13.4. Product portfolio

8.13.5. Business performance

