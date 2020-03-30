Stein-Leventhal Syndrome drugs market Explored In Latest Research

Stein-Leventhal Syndrome (sometimes called polycystic ovary disorder), is a hormonal disorder in women which is characterized by a higher level of androgens and occasional or missing ovulation (anovulation). This syndrome was first illustrated by two American gynecologists, Irving Stein and Micheal Leventhal in 1935.

Apart from irregular ovulation, women with Stein-Leventhal syndrome can cause various symptoms such as obesity, acne, hair growth etc. Although the exact causes of Stein-Leventhal Syndrome in women is unknown; it is hypothesized that genetic and environmental factors are the main reasons for this disorder. Several laboratory based tests are carried out for analyzing the reasons of Stein-Leventhal syndrome which include lipid profile, TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) test, FSH (Follicle Stiumulating Hormone) test, prolactin etc. Pelvic ultrasound test is another option to diagnose Stein-Leventhal syndrome in women. Surgery, change of life-style and medications are the treatment options for this abnormality.

According to an article published in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology in 2014, the global prevalence of Stein-Leventhal Syndrome was 15%-20%. Another research based in Einstein Medical Center, in the USA (2017) confirmed the global prevalence of 5%-15%. The global Stein-Leventhal Syndrome drugs market is driven by several factors such as rise in women population, awareness about Stein-Leventhal disease, diagnosis rate, treatment rate, and associated co-morbidities. However, this market is likely to face several barriers such as presence of off-level and generic drugs, drug regulatory scenarios, chance of drug counterfeiting, costly drug pricing, and lack of participation from distribution channels. Investment in research and development for new drugs and pipeline products will create an opportunity to grow the global Stein-Leventhal Syndrome drug market.

Clomiphene, metformin, rosiglitazone, pioglitazone etc., are the commonly used drugs for treating Stein-Leventhal syndrome. Others medications are also effective for treating this abnormality. For example, desogestrel, norethindrone, seasonique, aviane, etc. In terms of drug class, the global Stein-Leventhal Syndrome market can be categorized into oral contraceptives, anti-depressants, anti-obesity agents, insulin sensitizing agents. Most of the drugs are administered orally, and rarely administered topically. Based on routes of administration, the global Stein-Leventhal Syndrome drugs market can be classified into oral and topical.

Stein-Leventhal Syndrome drugs are dispensed through hospital pharmacies, fertility clinics, retail pharmacies/drug stores, and online sales. According to a report published in the Pharmacotherapy in 2013, there is a global switching for contraceptive drugs from prescription to the over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The reason of shifting from prescription to OTC drugs is an emerging trend of self-medications. In terms of distribution channel, the global Stein-Leventhal Syndrome drug market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-pharmacy and fertility clinics.

The global Stein-Leventhal Syndrome drug market can be further segmented into five regions; for example, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it is estimated that 10%-20% of women who are at childbearing age, suffer from this abnormality and this syndrome currently affects more than 5 million of women in the United States. The North America market is the leading contributor in the global Stein-Leventhal drug market due to high Stein-Leventhal syndrome rate in Hispanic women population, public awareness, high diagnosis and treatment rates, and availability and affordability of the drugs. Europe held the second largest market share, owning to high prevalence and treatment rate. The Stein-Leventhal syndrome prevalence in the Asia Pacific women population is comparatively lower than other countries. The Latin American region exhibits higher prevalence of Stein-Leventhal Syndrome compared to European regions. The prevalence in the Middle East and Africa regions varies with countries.

Some notable players are Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Novartis, Sanofi-Aventis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merk Millipore, AstraZeneca Plc., and others. Cv Therapueitcs claimed a patent protection on adenosine derivatives for treating Stein-Leventhal Syndrome in 2011. Sanofi-Aventis has received an approval from U.S. FDA, for Clomid tablet in 2012.

