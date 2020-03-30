Sterility Indicators Market 2018 Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Overview

Global Sterility Indicators Market: Overview

Sterilization is a process that is used to terminate all forms of life and other foreign or biological agents such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, prions, spore forms, etc. present in a particular region or place. Sterilization can be done through different means such as chemicals, heat, high pressure, irradiation, and filtration. Sterilization procedures need to be monitored using sterility indicators such as biological, mechanical, and chemical sterility indicators.

Global Sterility Indicators Market: Key Trends

The sterility indicators market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. A rise in the geriatric population, increase in the number of infections across the world, increase in research & developmental activities, and rise in hospital- acquired infections are expected to boost the market. Moreover, an increase in the number of sterilization procedures, rise in the launches of new and advanced sterility indicators, increase in demand for medical devices and medicines are expected to drive the market.

Additionally, a rise in episodes of epidemics such as Ebola, Zica, Influenza, and others is leading to stringent regulation of health care products. This, in turn, is fueling the market. Also, a rise in emphasis on parameters regarding sterilization and measures for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are boosting the sterility indicators market. However, shortcomings of sterility indicator equipment such as the inability to detect procedural problems, including overloading the sterilizer, challenging package configuration in the load, and improper sterilization equipment are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Global Sterility Indicators Market: Segmentation

The global sterility indicators market can be segmented based on type, technique, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global sterility indicators market can be classified into chemical indicators and biological indicators. The chemical indicators segment can be categorized into class 1, class 2, class 3, class 4, and class 5. The biological indicators segment can be further divided into spore suspensions, spore ampoules, self-contained vials, and spore strips. The biological segment is anticipated to dominate the global sterility indicators market, due to reliable results of biological sterility indicators compared to that of chemical indicators.

Based on technique, the market can be divided into low temperature sterilization, heat sterilization, radiation sterilization, filtration sterilization, and liquid sterilization. The heat sterilization segment is projected to lead the global sterility indicators market as heat sterilization is the most commonly used traditional method. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heat is the oldest and most recognized agent to inactivate microorganisms. D-values (time for reducing the surviving population by 90% or 1 log10) allow the direct comparison of the heat resistance of microorganisms.

A subscript is used for designating the exposure temperature (i.e., D121C), as determination of a D-value can be done at different temperatures. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, medical device companies, clinical laboratories/research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to constitute a proiment market share in the global sterility indicators market, due to a rise in the number of sterilization procedures carried out at hospitals and increase in the number of hospital-acquired infections.

Global Sterility Indicators Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the sterility indicators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global sterility indicators market due to an increase in demand for sterility indicators owing to frequent product launches of medical devices, drugs, and biologics. Moreover, a rise in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, well-equipped health care infrastructure and facilities, increase in technological advancements, and presence of key players in the region are expected to drive the sterility indicators market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, due to a rise in the geriatric population, initiatives undertaken by the government in the health care sector, availability of cost-efficient advanced health care treatments, and high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Global Sterility Indicators Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the sterility indicators market include Getinge AB, 3M, Cantel Medical, MATACHANA GROUP, Cardinal Health, Anderson Products, Mesa Labs, Inc., PMS, gke-GmbH, and STERIS plc. For gaining competitive advantage in the sterility indicators market, key players are involved actively in different growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product development.

