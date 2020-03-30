The report “Sweet Potato Flour Market Research Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Introduction

Sweet potato is one of the world’s major food crops cultivated across the globe. Sweet potatoes are good source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and E as well as iron, dietary fiber and potassium which helps in reducing cholesterol and are also low in fat. It serves as an important source of protein, starch, and carbohydrates which is needed by world’s population as they are essential for their human bodies. It has many good attributes such as high yield, low input requirements, wide ecological adaptability, and shorter growing period than other root crops. When sweet potato roots are peeled, chipped, dried, and milled, the sweet potato flour is made. In the processed food products, sweet potato flour adds natural sweetness, color, and flavor. It can also serve as a source of energy, nutrients, minerals, protein, and vitamins. Sweet potato flour can be used as a substitute for wheat flour in sweet baked products like in biscuit production which would give nutrition advantage. However, sweet potato flour should be of good quality and its price must be competitive with wheat flour. Due to its nutritional benefits, the products have become more popular with wide application in everyday meals and many other food products.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Dynamics

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of sweet potato market is by the greater demand from the food manufacturer’s as companies are offering many sweet potato flour products such as culinary dishes, snacks, meals, and others. Another factor towards the growth of sweet potato flour market is the health conscious customers who are seeking for food products with health benefits. Furthermore, due to its high nutritional value, the demand for sweet potato flour is growing in the international market as it is a good source of vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin C, A, and B, phosphorus, fiber, potassium and many other minerals. Moreover, the sweet potato flour has the high probability of success as it can replace the expensive wheat flour in baking and confectioneries. The sweet potato flour is highly versatile and can be used for baked goods such as cookies, muffins, bread, pancakes, doughnuts etc. In addition, the sweet potato flour has the high shelf life as it can be stored for six months and more in sealed containers.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Segmentation

The sweet potato flour market can be segmented on the basis of end use, application and distribution channel. On the basis of end use, the sweet potato flour market can be segmented into commercial use and residential use. On the basis of application, the sweet potato flour market can be segmented into food and animal feed. In food, sweet potato flour market can be further sub segmented into culinary food, meals, snacks and other food products. On the basis of a distribution channel, the sweet potato flour market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub segmented into hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, sweet potato flour market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the sweet potato flour market at the global level, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to have the significant growth as they are the largest producer of sweet potatoes across the globe. In Europe, although it has very small sweet potato production but has the largest consumption of various sweet potatoes products. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in sweet potato flour market include Urban Platter, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Bulk Powders, Ham Farms, Sinofi Ingredients, Dole Food Company Inc., Bright Harvest Sweet Potato Company, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Nash Produce and Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients.

