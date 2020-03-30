Systemic lupus erythematosus Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus) is an autoimmune disease which is characterized by inflammation of tissue in the body. Immune response is directed toward the body’s own cells, resulting in acute or chronic inflammation. Symptoms of lupus are general and hence often mistaken with symptoms of other diseases. This results in unnoticed progression of disease in the body. The disease is more common in women and usually affects individuals in the age group of 25 to 45. Although the main cause of the disease is unknown, it is linked to genetic and hormonal factors.

In several instances, drug-induced lupus erythematosus is also observed commonly against drugs such as isoniazid, hydralazine, and procainamide. The diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus is based on distinctive clinical findings of the skin, kidneys, joints, the central nervous system, as well as on serological parameters such as antinuclear antibodies (ANA). Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, and arthralgia occurring at disease onset. Joint swelling or a butterfly rash observed particularly in women of childbearing age indicates the development of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The prevalence of lupus is higher in Europe and Australia as compared to North America. In North America, the disease is more prevalent among Hispanics, Asians, and Native Americans, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Currently no cure for lupus exists, but the disease is treated with immunosuppressants, anti-inflammatory drugs, and intravenous immunoglobulins.

GlaxoSmithKline plc manufactured Benlysta (belimumab) is a B lymphocyte stimulator, which received FDA approval in 2011 for treatment of lupus. Ibuprofen and aspirin are widely prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs for suppressing symptoms of lupus. Immunosuppressants such as CellCept (Mycophenolatemofetil) by Roche, Neoral (Cyclosporine) by Novartis AG, and Imuran (Azathioprine) by GlaxoSmithKline plc are also commonly prescribed for lupus treatment.

The global systemic lupus erythematosus market is witnessing significant growth due to rising prevalence of the disease, medical advancements in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, extensive research activities, and rising awareness among people about SLE treatments. The systemic lupus erythematosus market can be categorized on the basis of drug class and region. On the basis of drug class, the market can be segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anti-malarial agents, corticosteroids and immunosuppressants. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of geography, North America accounts for the dominant share in terms of revenue owing to advancements in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rising awareness among people about the disease. Europe accounts for the second largest market in terms of revenue due to high incidence rate of SLE and increase in research activities in the field of systemic lupus erythematosus. The Asia Pacific market is also witnessing positive growth due to increase in number of people belonging to high income groups and increased government funding for research activities.

Currently, major biotechnology companies are outsourcing their product development services to countries such as China, Singapore, Malaysia, and India, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market in this region. Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are expected to be the prospective markets in the near future due to the high adoption rate of advanced medication and highly developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Some of the key players operating in the systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) market include Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cadila Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ImmuPharma plc, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG).