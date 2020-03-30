Tamper Evident Banding Machines Market | Analysis by Business Growth, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019-2026

Tamper evident sealing of the consumable products is beneficial at both the ends, i.e. the manufacturer as well as the consumer. Tamper evident banding protects the product from the counterfeiting which affects the sales and brand image. Moreover, at the consumer end, tamper evident packaging assures the consumer that no malfunction has taken place with the product. For this purpose, tamper evident banding machines are widely used in food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, homecare and other industries.

Various other tamper evident packaging solutions such as tamper evident closures, labels, liners and others has restrained the market for tamper evident banding, in turn affecting the tamper evident banding machines market. The key difference among ordinary sleeving machines and tamper evident banding machines is that the tamper evident banding machines have to sleeve pack highly complex small area around the neck of the container.

Global Tamper Evident Banding Machines Market: End-use

The tamper evident banding machines market size is dependent on the growth in the market volume of containers which requires tamper evident packaging. In 2016, the US demand for plastic containers was around 304 billion units, in which around 75% accounted for bottles and jars only. Further, this demand in the US has experienced a growth of around 3% annually over last five years.

To arrive at the volume of the tamper evident banding machines market, the market data from packaging machinery associations and organizations such as PMMI, PMMA, All4Pack and others are critically studied. This data was used to estimate the market size of sleeving machines. As the sleeving machines is a prominent segment in the packaging machinery market and tamper evident banding machines are a type of sleeving machines, the data on sleeving machines market is significant for the tamper evident banding machines market.

After this, a survey is conducted with sleeving machine distributors and manufacturers to examine the share of tamper evident banding machines, and finally, an approximate market volume is arrived at. Further, an average selling price of the machines is calculated on the basis of operating speed and machine type segmentation. This pricing data along with market volume provides an estimated tamper evident banding machines market size.