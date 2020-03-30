The report “Tapioca Starch Market Research Report, Opportunities & Challenges, Forecast 2017 – 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Tapioca Starch: Market Overview

Being prominent in home diet, the starch is also one of the important ingredients which is widely distributed in nature. Tapioca is the starch extracted from the cassava root which is native to South America. Tapioca starch is widely used in industrial, commercial and residential applications. Tapioca is often consumed as a staple food in some of the tropical countries but is used for various manufacturing and industrial uses in the developed economies. Market for tapioca starch is majorly driven by the increasing demand of tapioca starch as a thickening, and stabilizing agent. Starch being vital in the dietary food is expected to gain traction in the global market supporting the growth of modified starch namely tapioca. The global tapioca market is further expected to gain traction in the forecast period owing to wide industrial uses.

Global Tapioca Starch: Market Dynamics and Restraints

The global tapioca starch market is prominently driven by its applications. The tapioca starch is used as a thickening and stabilizing agent. The factors that favor the growth of global tapioca market in terms of demand generation owing to the high percent of carbohydrates and prevention from the food allergies. Moreover, the macroeconomic factors such as rise in per capita income, Tapioca helps to reduce cholesterol level and maintains blood sugar level. It also helps to prevent constipation. Tapioca is a rich source of calcium, manganese, folate, and iron which makes it useful for the pregnant women also. Tapioca helps metabolize carbohydrates. Thus the increasing awareness of health benefits of tapioca fuels the growth of global tapioca market in the forecast period.

Global Tapioca Starch: Segmentation

Based on the types, the global tapioca market is segmented into the following:

Fresh

Dried

Based on the uses, the global tapioca market is segmented into the following:

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer Agent

Bodying Agent

Binding Agent

The uses of tapioca starch in the market play crucial role as it enhances the taste, and quality of the food and product in which it is used. It is majorly used as the thickening agent as it provides thickness to the product. In the textile and other industries, the global tapioca starch is used as a binding agent owing to its properties.

Based on the applications, the global tapioca market is segmented into the following:

Food Snacks (crackers, noodles) Ice Creams Confectionaries Syrups

Beverage

Textiles Industry Fabric finishing Printing

Glue Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Mining Industry

Construction Industry

Others Animal Feed Home Use



The tapioca starch is used in beverage and food industry. It is used as a binding, thickening agent. It is used in syrups and other sweeteners.

Global Tapioca Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global tapioca starch market is segmented into seven regions namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to dominate the market in terms of demand generation and consumption. APEJ contribute significantly in the global tapioca market. India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia are prominent Asian countries that lead the regional market. North America and Western Europe has the considerable share in the overall tapioca market and is expected to have significant growth in the market. Thus the global tapioca market is expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Global Tapioca Market: Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the global tapioca starch market includes Ciranda, National Starch & Chemical (Thailand) Limited, Hunan ER-KANG, Authentic Foods, Quality Starch & Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., American Key Food Products (AKFP), Cargill, Ingredion, and others. The players include various value chain members contributing to the growth of the market.

