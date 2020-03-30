Textile Dyes Market Global Share, Top 5 Manufacturers Survey by Size, Promising Growth Factors, Business Boosting Strategies and Competitive Landscape till 2023

Textile Dye Market – Market Overview

The Global Textile Industry deploys various types of dyes and chemicals during the production of textiles. Textile dyeing is the process of coloring the fabrics and yarns such as fibers, wool, silk yarns, and other fabrics. The protuberant factors driving growth of Textile Dye Market are large production activity of textile in developing countries. However, the growth trajectory of the market is likely to be hampered by stringent regulatory measures. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the Global Textile Dye Market. This attributed due to the increasing urbanization, expanding scope of applications with shifting consumer preferences in this region. Countries namely, India, Taiwan, and South Korea are the major market in this region due to surging consumption from the textile industries in the regional market.

Textile Dye Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Textile Dye is witnessing substantial growth during recent years with significant number of major players operating in the market. The prominent factors driving growth of this market is the growing demand for the product from various textiles such as woolen, cotton, and synthetic industry. The collaborations and strategic alliances between market players helping to improve the market scenario during the review period. The major players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market position. The key strategies followed by most companies in the Global Textile Dye Market were expansion, merger and agreements. Most of the key players are adopting the product launch and collaboration tactics to strengthen their market position and sustain the competition. Remarkable growth of end use industries, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key factors operating in the Global Textile Dye Market. Considering these trends, the Global Textile Dye Market is poised to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

February 2, 2018- Teknik Fairs Inc. organized the International Textile Machinery (ITM) Exhibition at Istanbul, in Turkey. ITM is the famous yarn, printing, knitting, dyeing, textile, weaving, hosiery machineries, sub-industries, and chemicals exhibition. The participation of hundreds of manufacturers, and the visits of the worldwide industry investors and trade delegations will positively help the developing leading technologies in their respective fields.

July 24, 2017- India based leading manufacturer of digital inkjet printers, Colorjet India Ltd. has launched a dye sublimation textile printer called Aurajet in a technology trade show Gartex 2017 at New Delhi. This product is likely to help reduce the cost by using less ink and offering perfect colors.

November 1, 2016- DyStar, the U.S. based subsidiary of Singapore based DyStar Global Holdings Pte. Ltd, which is a one of the market leader in textile industry has announced the acquisition of the three specialty chemical units (Hilton Davis, Carolina Chemical, and Foam Control) of Emerald Performance Materials LLC, the U.S. based manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals. This will add into Daystar’s broad range of products to serve multi-national retail brands and consumer brands.

April 21, 2015- Singapore based specialty textile dyes manufacturer DyStar has recently launched a new dye called Levafix ECO Black which is completely free of p-chloroaniline (PCA) and other regulatory-controlled amines. This new dye is an advanced product in textile industry and most importantly it is compliant with all Restricted Substance Lists (RSL) and with Oeko-Tex Standard 100. It exhibits some important properties such as good fastness that simulates multiple wash and reduces the wash-down and shade change problems for end-users. This innovation is likely to provide boost to the textile industry in order to achieve best quality with minimal environmental impact.

