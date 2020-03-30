Top 10 Cystic Acne Market Leading Players Analysis by Regional Demand, Size, Growth, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“Global Cystic Acne Market is a growing market in Healthcare sector at present years. The Cystic Acne Market has covered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development with Innovating Treatments in the upcoming years.”

The Global Cystic Acne Market is rising with a swift pace. The Global Cystic Acne Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Mainly owing to increase in patient population. According to American Academy of Dermatology, in 2015, 60,000,000 Americans have active acne and around 20,000,000 have acne badly enough to cause scars. Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits associated with disposal cystic acne, increasing the demands globally. The factors that cause cystic acne are too much oil produce in the glands of the skin and growth of bacteria called P. acnes. Moreover, advancing technology in healthcare is adding fuel to the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of this conditions both in developed and developing countries is driving the cystic acne market growth. The skin care industry and research laboratories are involved in research and development to provide the better treatment. According to Leon H. Kircik, M.D., clinical associate professor of dermatology at Indiana University School of Medicine, recent research on severe and moderate acne patients with inflammatory acne helps to confirm the strength and efficacy of fixed-dose combination gel adapalene/benzoyl peroxide 0.3%/2.5%.

Key Players for Global Cystic Acne Market

Some of the key players in this market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Hexal AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Alma Lasers Inc. (Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K), National Biological Corp. (U.S.), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sylvan Company (U.S.), and DUSA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Segments for Global Cystic Acne Market

The global cystic acne market is segmented on the basis of causes, long-term effects, treatment type, and end user.

On the basis of the causes, it is segmented into hormonal imbalances, occlusive skin products, drugs/chemical side effects, and others.

On the basis of the long-term effects, it is segmented into ice pick scars, larger pits on the skin, shallow depressions, hypertrophic scarring, and others.

On the basis of the treatment type, it is segmented into topical medications, drainage & extraction procedure, laser therapy, microdermabrasion, and others.

On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Cystic Acne Market

The market of the cystic acne is much higher in the Americas region due to well develop technology and increasing population base. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, around 50 million Americans get affected annually with acne, and it is the most common skin condition in the Americas. Also, major players in this market have their focus to capture the huge share of emerging markets such as India and China. According to American Academy of Dermatology Association, in 2016 the costs associated with the treatment of acne exceed $3 billion

Europe is also considering the huge market for cystic acne market, owing to government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. Additionally, Government is more focused to educate their public in order to minimize the patient population.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big market. Whereas, countries like India and China of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region due to the presence of rapidly huge patient population, and high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, countries from this region looking forward to adopt advanced technology and treatment from developed nation in order to improve the quality of life for their citizen. Whereas the Middle East and Africa are the low market due to his incapability of investment.

