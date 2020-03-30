Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market : Research Report Explores The Market For The Forecast Period, 2017-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025”.

The report offers a critical evaluation of the key evolution dynamics, promising clinical avenues, imminent investment pockets, and prevailing regulatory frameworks in the global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market. Key developments in the market have been impacted by extensive research in assessing the potential new treatment avenues, the efficacy and safety of drugs and therapeutics, and advances in manufacturing technologies. Changing demand dynamic in developed regions is likely to exert marked influence on prospects of the Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market. Changing focus of government initiatives toward delivery of cost-effective and quality public health care will nudge pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market adopt new approaches in course of time.

This report on the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine Market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of product features of different types of products. Additionally, market related factors such as rise in preference for topical therapeutics, rising sports injuries, projected launch of the products etc. in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market: Segmentation

Topical pain management therapeutics are specialty products that are used to relieve acute musculoskeletal pain or general sprains or strains. The therapeutics involve various drug classes such as analgesics, anesthetics, and skeletal muscle relaxants.

Based on product, the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market has been segmented into gels, cream, sprays and patches. The patches segment is further segmented into drugs in adhesives, matrix, reservoirs and others. The gel segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market. The segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the local players offering cost effective novel gel formulation.

Based on therapeutic class, the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market is segmented into analgesics, anesthetics and skeletal muscle relaxants. The analgesics segment is further divided into opioids and non-opioids. The opioids are further classified into fentanyl, buprenorphine and others, while the no-opioids are further segmented into lidocaine, diclofenac, capsaicin, methyl salicylate and others. The analgesics segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period owing to shift of patient preference from oral drugs to topical analgesics.

Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Sanofi (Chattem, Inc.), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Topical BioMedics, Inc.

The global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market has been segmented as follows:

Global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market, by Product

Gels

Creams

Sprays

Patches Drug in Adhesives Matrix Reservoirs Others



Global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market, by Therapeutic Class

Analgesics Opioids Fentanyl Buprenorphine Others Non-opioids Lidocaine Diclofenac Capsaicin Methyl Salicylate Others

Anesthetics

Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

