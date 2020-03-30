Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Neuronavigation Systems Market Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth Forecast By Regions And Applications To 2026

A transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation system is a type of non-invasive magnetic brain stimulation procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate the nerve cells of the brain and improve the symptoms of depression. During the process, an electromagnetic coil is placed on the forehead or scalp. It delivers a magnetic pulse, which aids in the treatment of mood disorders and depression. This process activates the part of the brain that has stopped working due to depression. It is a non-invasive and painless procedure. However, it has some common side effects such as headache, scalp discomfort on the site of coil placement and stimulation, spasms, twitching of facial muscles, tingling, and lightheadedness.

The global transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation systems market is primarily driven by an increase in the incidence of neurological disorders and depression, rise in the geriatric population, and increase in the number of neurosurgeries performed. Also, an increase in the purchasing power of hospitals is expected to boost the growth of the global transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation systems market during the forecast period. Furthermore, a rise in the adoption of technologically advanced health care devices and advancements in health care are projected to boost the growth of the global market in the next few years.

Aging is associated with a large number of diseases and disorders. A majority of elderly people suffer from neurological disorders. According to the Administration for Community Living, the geriatric population (of 65 years or older) in the U.S. stood at 46.2 million in 2014. An increase in the aging population is likely to drive the global transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation systems market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, existing market players are deploying advanced techniques and strategies to develop novel processes for manufacturing technologically enhanced TMS neuronavigation systems. This is anticipated to propel the demand for TMS neuronavigation systems for diagnosis and treatment during the forecast period. However, the high cost of TMS neuronavigation systems and lack of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of the market in the next few years.

The global transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation systems market can be segmented based on type, application, procedure, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into portable and trolley-based. In terms of application, the market ca be classified into diagnosis and treatment. Based on procedure, the market can be categorized into paired pulse TMS, single pulse TMS, repetitive TMS, and quadri pulse stimulation (QPS). In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a leading share of the global market in 2017, owing to rapid progress in the health care industry as well as high adoption of advanced health care devices in the region. Increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders and presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region are expected to boost the TMS neuronavigation systems market in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative regions of the transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation systems market in the near future. The market in these regions is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to a large population base, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investment for the advancement of health care in the regions.

Key players operating in the global transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) neuronavigation systems market include Neurosoft S.A., neuroCare Group GmbH, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Rogue Resolutions Ltd., MAG & More GmbH, SYNEIKA, ANT Neuro, Soterix Medical Inc., E.M.S. s.r.l., and Rogue Research Inc.

