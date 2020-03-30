Trash Robots Market- Key Players are The Qubix, SITA, Fanuc Corporation, Gomex, Zen Robotics Ltd, Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd

Trash Robot is a remote controlled machine that automatically sorts waste. It uses artificial intelligence to sort recyclables from waste at the point of disposal. Trash robots help to reduce waste and controls all types of pollution. Furthermore, trash robots use GPS system, motor and sensors to drive around as its battery gives it 16 kilometers of self-sufficiency. As, trash robots segregates all the waste within a second. By using cameras trash robots detect different types of waste such as plastics waste, glass waste, paper and others from the garbage by picking them up using large tongs. Trash robots can work on land as well as in water for segregating the waste that can be thrown away or can be recycled. Some of the trash robots is able to sort heavy and large objects of various sizes and shapes weighing up to 30kg by opening up 500mm of gripper.

The increasing trend of making smart cities and growing strict regulations by the government of developed and developing countries for efficient waste management is expected to boost the growth of trash robots market worldwide. The government of developing and developed countries are using trash robots to sort the waste and make it recyclable for further use. Moreover, government initiative programs such as PAYT (pay-as-you-throw) in Canada and the U.S, is expected to boost the demand of trash robots market. Rising trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to fuel the trash robots market. As, trash robots use Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor and manage waste that is to be recycled. Furthermore, trash robot helps to prevent the environment and people from germs and pollution. High initial investments and high operating costs towards the advanced technologies could hinder the growth of the trash robots market.

The global trash robots market can be segmented on the basis of types, size, application, and regions. Based on the types, global trash robots market can be bifurcated into Cleaner & Collector (GCC) trash robot, Garbage Sorter and Exchanger (GSE) trash robot and Garbage Recycler and Waste Management (GRWM) trash robot. On the basis of size, trash robot can be segmented into three main types i.e. small, medium and large trash robots. Furthermore, on the basis of application, trash robots market can be segmented into residential, industrial and commercial.

Based on the region, the global trash robots market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North America is expected to hold the global trash robots market by the existing manufacturers. The growth in North America is mainly attributed to increased use of trash robots for making efficient waste management decisions by the government of the U.S. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to growing demand for trash robots for reducing waste and pollution due to rising population. In addition, rise in the concept of smart cities in developing economies such as India, China and Japan is fueling the growth of trash robots market. The trash robots market in the Europe region is anticipated to show significant growth in the global trash robots market due to strict regulation for waste management by European Waste Framework Directive & Landfill tax escalation.

The various key players operating in global trash robots market are CleanRobotics, The Qubix, SITA, Fanuc Corporation, Gomex, Zen Robotics Ltd, Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, AMP Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., VEX Robotics, Inc., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. among others.

