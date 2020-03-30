The report “Umebosh Market Size, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Overview:

Umeboshi are also known as Japanese salt plums, pickled plums, and sour plum, Japanese apricot or salt plums. These umeboshi plums are pickled plums which are made from dried and pickled Ume fruits mostly found in Japan, which is closely similar to apricot. Ume is a kind of species of fruit-bearing tree which is often called as plum, and are extremely sour and salty. Umeboshi plum is primarily consumed in Japan. Umeboshi is also used as an ingredient in various cuisines in order to enhance food flavor and presentation. Umeboshi has a distinct sour taste due to the presence of high content of citric acid. Umeboshi are usually round to wrinkle in appearance. Umeboshi after harvesting are dyed red by using purple perilla herbs or are sweetened with honey to provide sweet and sour taste. Umeboshi contains various essential ingredients such as potassium, fiber, iron, thiamin, manganese, riboflavin and antioxidants and due to which it has various health benefits. Umeboshi has many positive impact on health such as supporting digestion, reducing liver damage and helping in blocking the growth of cancer cells. Due to its health benefits, the demand for umeboshi is increasing and is expected to increase its demand in food cuisines and food products. Umeboshi also helps in promoting gastrointestinal health along with strengthening bone health.

Global Umeboshi: Market Segmentation

The global umeboshi market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, application, packaging, distribution channel and region. The global umeboshi market is segmented on the basis of nature such as organic umeboshi plums and conventional umeboshi plums. The global umeboshi market is segmented on the basis of forms such as whole umeboshi or dried umeboshi. The umeboshi is also available in the form of a paste which is often used as a condiment in various food preparations globally. Further, the umeboshi market is segmented on the basis of application such as cuisines, food preparations and others. The umeboshi market is segmented on the basis of packaging such as cans, glass bottles and sealed boxes. The umeboshi market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, grocery stores, specialty stores, online retailers, and other retail formats.

Global Umeboshi Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global umeboshi market is segmented into key regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominant region in theglobal umeboshi market. Umeboshi plums are mostly consumed in Asian countries specifically Japan, Korea and China. Increasing demand for umeboshi paste in various food preparations, has strengthened the growth of global umeboshi market and hence is expected to increase significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Umeboshi Market: Growth Drivers

Besides enhancing the flavor of food preparations, umeboshi also have many medicinal qualities such as it provides an alkalinizing effect on the body, stimulates digestion, neutralizes fatigue, and promotes the elimination of toxins from the body. Umeboshi plum has been claimed to have an antiseptic effect which is be used as a natural remedy in traditional Asian culture. New product launches, manufacturers are flooding the market with new product lines and creating a supply driven demand for umeboshi plums globally. Globally, there is an increase in the usage of umeboshi paste and umeboshi vinegar in various food preparations as it enhances the flavor of the food products such as marinades and dressings. Primarily, its demand is increasing among Asia-Pacific countries. The umeboshi plums or paste are also used in the form of purees in various food preparations. Hence, the global umeboshi market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Umeboshi Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Umeboshi market include Eden Foods, Spiral Foods, Clearspring Ltd., Gold Mine Natural Foods, MUSO co., Ltd., CERES ORGANICS are among others.

