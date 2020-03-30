Vascular Guidewires market to grow 5.4% CAGR by 2025 | New Study

Vascular Guidewires Market by Application, Coating Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”The global vascular guidewires market size in 2017 is $883 million, and is projected to reach $1,336 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. The coronary guidewires segment accounted nearly half of the total vascular guidewires market share in 2017.

A guidewire acts as a guide toward the introduction of a large device (such as catheter) into a patient’s body. Guidewire technology has greatly improved over the past few years. This has helped key players offer a comprehensive collection of various wires with different properties to help interventional cardiologists reach their vascular target accurately in time without causing any complications. A guidewire consists of a core (generally made of steel) with a coating over the core. The coating may be done either with a hydrophilic or a hydrophobic polymer.

The vascular guidewires market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is categorized into coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, urology guidewires, and neurovascular guidewires. The coronary guidewires segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, mainly due to the increase in prevalence of cardiac disorders globally.

Based on coating type, the market is categorized into coated and non-coated. The coated segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2018-2025, owing to its trackability and torque.

North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the development of innovative devices, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and mergers & acquisitions to acquire novel technologies are the important market trends.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global vascular guidewires market industry, namely Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Terumo Corporation. The other players in the value chain include Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, AngioDynamics, Asahi Intecc USA, Inc., Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc., and others.

Key Findings of the Vascular Guidewires Market:

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for three-fifths of the total market in 2017

Based on coating type, the hydrophilic coating segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2017

Asia-Pacific is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2%, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of vascular disorders

In terms of volume, North America accounted for one-third of the total volume market in 2017.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Vascular Guidewires Market

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of government regulations on global vascular guidewires market

3.7. Industry Pain point analysis

3.8. Patent Analysis

3.8.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.8.2. By Region (2016-2018)

3.8.3. By Applicant

3.9. Case Studies

3.9.1. Case Study 01

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Increase in incidence of cardiac disorders and growth in geriatric population

3.10.1.2. Rise in patient awareness

3.10.1.3. Presence of high unmet medical needs

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. Risks and complications associated with guidewires

3.10.2.2. Preference for drugs over treatment devices

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Use of nitinol in vascular guidewires

CHAPTER 4: VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Coronary guidewires

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Peripheral guidewires

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Urological Guidewires

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Neurovascular Guidewires

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET, BY COATING TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Coated

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.1.1. Hydrophilic coating

5.3.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.1.2. Hydrophobic coating

5.3.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Non-Coated

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis by country

6.4. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. North America vascular guidewires market, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S. vascular guidewires market by application

7.2.2.2. U.S. vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.2.2.3. U.S. vascular guidewires market by end user

7.2.2.4. Canada vascular guidewires market by application

7.2.2.5. Canada vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.2.2.6. Canada vascular guidewires market by end user

7.2.2.7. Mexico vascular guidewires market by application

7.2.2.8. Mexico vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.2.2.9. Mexico vascular guidewires market by end user

7.2.3. North America vascular guidewires market, by application

7.2.4. North America vascular guidewires market, by coating type

7.2.5. North America vascular guidewires market, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe vascular guidewires market, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany vascular guidewires market by application

7.3.2.2. Germany vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.3.2.3. Germany vascular guidewires market by end user

7.3.2.4. France vascular guidewires market by application

7.3.2.5. France vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.3.2.6. France vascular guidewires market by end user

7.3.2.7. Spain vascular guidewires market by application

7.3.2.8. Spain vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.3.2.9. Spain vascular guidewires market by end user

7.3.2.10. Italy vascular guidewires market by application

7.3.2.11. Italy vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.3.2.12. Italy vascular guidewires market by end user

7.3.2.13. UK vascular guidewires market by application

7.3.2.14. UK vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.3.2.15. UK vascular guidewires market by end user

7.3.2.16. Rest of Europe vascular guidewires market by application

7.3.2.17. Rest of Europe vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.3.2.18. Rest of Europe vascular guidewires market by end user

7.3.3. Europe vascular guidewires market, by application

7.3.4. Europe vascular guidewires market, by coating type

7.3.5. Europe vascular guidewires market, by end user

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific vascular guidewires market, by country

7.4.2.1. Australia vascular guidewires market by application

7.4.2.2. Australia vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.4.2.3. Australia vascular guidewires market by end user

7.4.2.4. Japan vascular guidewires market by application

7.4.2.5. Japan vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.4.2.6. Japan vascular guidewires market by end user

7.4.2.7. India vascular guidewires market by application

7.4.2.8. India vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.4.2.9. India vascular guidewires market by end user

7.4.2.10. China vascular guidewires market by application

7.4.2.11. China vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.4.2.12. China vascular guidewires market by end user

7.4.2.13. South Korea vascular guidewires market by application

7.4.2.14. South Korea vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.4.2.15. South Korea vascular guidewires market by end user

7.4.2.16. Rest of Asia-Pacific vascular guidewires market by application

7.4.2.17. Rest of Asia-Pacific vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.4.2.18. Rest of Asia-Pacific vascular guidewires market by end user

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific vascular guidewires market, by application

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific vascular guidewires market, by coating type

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific vascular guidewires market, by end user

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA vascular guidewires market, by country

7.5.2.1. Brazil vascular guidewires market by application

7.5.2.2. Brazil vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.5.2.3. Brazil vascular guidewires market by end user

7.5.2.4. Saudi Arabia vascular guidewires market by application

7.5.2.5. Saudi Arabia vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.5.2.6. Saudi Arabia vascular guidewires market by end user

7.5.2.7. South Africa vascular guidewires market by application

7.5.2.8. South Africa vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.5.2.9. South Africa vascular guidewires market by end user

7.5.2.10. Rest of LAMEA vascular guidewires market by application

7.5.2.11. Rest of LAMEA vascular guidewires market by coating type

7.5.2.12. Rest of LAMEA vascular guidewires market by end user

7.5.3. LAMEA vascular guidewires market, by application

7.5.4. LAMEA vascular guidewires market, by coating type

7.5.5. LAMEA vascular guidewires market, by end user

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2018 (%)

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES:

9.1. Abbott Laboratories

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.4. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Boston Scientific Corporation

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Cardinal Health, Inc.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Cook Medical Inc.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.9. Olympus Corporation

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.10. Terumo Corporation

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

