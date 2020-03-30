Warping and Blending Tools Market SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2019-2027

Warp & blend is a software tool that allows multiple projectors to be merged and displayed as one large mega-pixel screen. These software tools take and process images from multiple projectors; correct those; and then, display those as one seamless large image. For instance, a warp & blend software takes a chain of scenic images for a flight simulation. Each of the image is projected by a single projector and then, these images are corrected, converted, and combined so that they can be displayed and viewed as a single large image. Blending is intersection and fading of one projected image into another and then combing those images into one unified image.

This process is sometimes referred to as projector edge blending. Warping is the process of modelling adjustment of images for the type and characteristic of the surface they are being projected onto. A projector can be concave or convex in design. Warping adjusts the image according to structure of the projector. Warping is also required if the image needs to be corrected, due to the position of projector(s) to the screen.

The warp & blend software works on a common method that is mostly followed by all manufacturers. In this method, the software takes all images of the projector’s coverage of the screen, with one or more cameras scanning the projector screen, and by using a series of algorithms that distort the image being projected by an individual projector. This is required to obtain an accurate and correct image. The warp & blend software performs the entire process automatically; however, experts are required to install and adjust the camera at the correct place. Also, these technicians are required to run the software’s initial warp and blend inputs and calculation. Application of warp & blend software is widespread. The software is used for air traffic control, in the automotive industry, and for engineering design.

The global warping and blending tools market is driven by growing activity of engineering and design. Moreover, increasing adoption of the projection mapping activity in media events and rising investments in product advertisement are driving the warping and blending tools market. However, high costs of warp & blend software are likely to restrict the warping and blending tools market during the forecast period. The impact the restraint may reduce if manufacturers start providing more affordable tools and solutions. Growth opportunities for the market include increasing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and growing 3D and 4D content.

The global warping and blending tools market can be segmented based on component, application, industry, and region. In terms of component, the warping and blending tools market can be bifurcated into software and services. The services segment can be sub-divided into integration & maintenance services and consulting services. Based on application, the warping and blending tools market can be categorized into engineering & design, architecture & arts, and advertisement & promotion. In terms of industry, the warping and blending tools market can be segmented into retail, manufacturing, automotive, defense & aerospace, oil & gas, education, and others. Geographically, the global warping and blending tools market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global warping and blending tools market are Optoma Technology, Inc., NVidia Corporation, Ventuz Technology AG, Antycip Simulation, Immersaview Pty Ltd., VIOSO GmbH, 3D Perception, Volansys Technologies, PIXELWIX, and Christie Group of Companies.