What Makes Bag Heat Sealing Equipment Market a Strong Momentum Stock

The growth in food processing and chemical industries has led to higher adoption of equipment, such as bag heat sealing equipment, which is used to seal plastics and polythene and are available in range of different sizes. Bag heat sealing equipment is anticipated to emerge as an important equipment in near future and will be used in various end-use industries. Different type of bag heat sealing equipment are available depending upon the use including impulse sealing, hot bar sealing and ultrasonic sealing. Moreover, growing demand of automatic pulse sealers due to increasing need of automation in manufacturing process is also gaining momentum in the bag heat sealing equipment market.

More recently, bag heat sealing equipment have been witnessing a surge in demand owing to growth in end-use industries, such as food processing, chemicals, etc. Among end use industries, bag heat sealing equipment are highly used in food processing industry owing to increased demand of pouch and bag packaging.

Bag Heat Sealing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Ever growing end-use industries, such as chemical, food processing, etc., both in developing and developed economies, are anticipated to be a prime reason to drive the growth of bag heat sealing equipment market over the forecast period. That apart, the rising demand of packed food in developing regions will also give traction to the growth of market in the coming decade. Moreover, the rise in working professional has increased the consumption of processed food which increases the demand of high value added packaging solutions. This is also anticipated to drive the growth of bag heat sealing equipment market over the forecast period.

Restraint:

Equipment are more which is anticipated to restrain the growth of bag heat sealing equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, the packaging process cannot be started instantly as sealing element requires time . This is also expected to hamper the growth of bag heat sealing equipment market over the forecast period.

Trend

A major trend expected five years down the line involves market leaders, both dedicated manufacturers & OEMs, focusing on expanding their global presence and consumer base as the market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of well diversified global, regional and local players. The manufacturers are competing on the basis of innovation, low cost, product feature and performance.

Bag Heat Sealing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global bag heat sealing equipment market can be segmented based on type and end use industry.

By type, the bag heat sealing equipment market can be segmented into:

Impulse Sealing

Ultrasonic Sealing

Hot Bar Sealing

By end use industry, the bag heat sealing equipment market can be segmented into:

Chemicals

Food Processing

Building Materials/Aggregates

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Bag Heat Sealing Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global bag heat sealing equipment market is segmented into the following regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East & Africa. The regional demand dynamics can be directly correlated with the demand from end-use industries. Europe, followed by North America are anticipated to dominate in terms of sales and are expected to remain dominant in terms of the demand for bag heat sealing equipment owing to growth in excessive demand of packaged food. Asia Pacific region is expected to of bag heat sealing equipment owing to high disposable income of people which leads to an upsurge in demand of packaged food. Latin America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to growth of end use industries in the region. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for automated heat sealing equipment in the region.

Bag Heat Sealing Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global bag heat sealing equipment market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Barry?Wehmiller

Crown Machine, Inc.

Hamer-Fischbein

ProMach

GEA Group

Sonoco

PAC Machinery

American-Newlong, Inc.

Professional Packaging Systems, Inc.

